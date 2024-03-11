Gwinnett commission chair and commissioners among handful of county races on May ballot

Current county commissioners, District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden and District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III are also running for reelection.

Tim Le, a Republican businessman, is running against Carden for the District 1 commissioner seat. Republican, Bobby Howard and Democrat Marqus Cole, are taking on Watkins in District 3.

In the Sheriff’s race, there are three Republican candidates running against current sheriff Keybo Taylor. The candidates are: Baron Reinhold, Mike Baker and Oladipupo Soyomokun. Democratic candidates include Brian Whiteside, Curtis Clemons, Joseph Mark, and Shurron Green.

Taylor became Gwinnett’s first Black sheriff when he first won the post in 2020.

One Republican candidate, Arefeen Chowdhury, is running for Denise Mitchell’s county tax commissioner seat. Phillip Bonton III, a Democrat, is also challenging Mitchell for her seat.

Mitchell, a Democrat, is running for her first full term after she was appointed to the tax commissioner position in 2022. She was the county’s chief deputy tax commissioner until her predecessor, Tiffany Porter, died.

Four incumbent state court judges are running unopposed: Carla Brown, Emily Brantley, Jaletta Smith and Veronica Cope. Incumbent state court judge Shawn Bratton has one opponent, Ramona Sakhanokho.