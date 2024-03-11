Metro Atlanta

Gwinnett commission chair and commissioners among handful of county races on May ballot

A person is seen leaving the Gwinnett County Voter and Registration Elections during the first day of early voting for the Georgia presidential primary on Monday, Feb 19, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A person is seen leaving the Gwinnett County Voter and Registration Elections during the first day of early voting for the Georgia presidential primary on Monday, Feb 19, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County races are official with a handful of candidates qualifying to run in May’s election.

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners chairwoman, Nicole Love Hendrickson, is running for another term. She has two Republican opponents: John Sabic and Justice Nwaigwe. Former State Rep. Donna McLeod is also challenging Hendrickson as the lone Democratic opponent.

Hendrickson was elected county commission in 2020 as the first Black person to be elected chair.

Current county commissioners, District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden and District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III are also running for reelection.

Tim Le, a Republican businessman, is running against Carden for the District 1 commissioner seat. Republican, Bobby Howard and Democrat Marqus Cole, are taking on Watkins in District 3.

In the Sheriff’s race, there are three Republican candidates running against current sheriff Keybo Taylor. The candidates are: Baron Reinhold, Mike Baker and Oladipupo Soyomokun. Democratic candidates include Brian Whiteside, Curtis Clemons, Joseph Mark, and Shurron Green.

Taylor became Gwinnett’s first Black sheriff when he first won the post in 2020.

One Republican candidate, Arefeen Chowdhury, is running for Denise Mitchell’s county tax commissioner seat. Phillip Bonton III, a Democrat, is also challenging Mitchell for her seat.

Mitchell, a Democrat, is running for her first full term after she was appointed to the tax commissioner position in 2022. She was the county’s chief deputy tax commissioner until her predecessor, Tiffany Porter, died.

Four incumbent state court judges are running unopposed: Carla Brown, Emily Brantley, Jaletta Smith and Veronica Cope. Incumbent state court judge Shawn Bratton has one opponent, Ramona Sakhanokho.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields5h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Ballots for Georgia’s primaries are set. Here’s who’s running
5h ago

Credit: Armistead

OBITUARY
Local tennis great Armistead Neely dead at age 76
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
1h ago

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Georgia colleges weigh use of ACT, SAT test scores in admissions decisions
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Inside City Hall: Mayor Andre Dickens keeps low profile during Biden rally
1h ago
Hapeville museum keeps memory of Ford Assembly plant alive in exhibit
4h ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Temps at or near freezing to start; 60s this afternoon
5h ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps