Appointed Gwinnett tax commissioner is running for first full term

Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Denise Mitchell, who was appointed last year to finish the term of her late predecessor, is running for her first full term in the position.

Mitchell recently announced she is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for tax commissioner in next year’s elections.

“Throughout my 25-year career in the Gwinnett Tax Commissioner’s Office, I have been consistent in ensuring quality financial management and top-notch service,” Mitchell said in a statement. “When I assumed the role as your Tax Commissioner in May 2022, I brought to the role a statewide reputation for financial responsibility and flawless accounting skills.”

Mitchell joined the Gwinnett tax commissioner’s office in 1998 as an accounting supervisor. She rose through the ranks to chief deputy tax commissioner, the role she held last year when Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter died. The Board of Commissioners appointed Mitchell to serve out the remainder of Porter’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024. Porter was also a Democrat.

Mitchell has a master’s degree in public administration from DeVry University and a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from Georgia State University. She serves on the board of the Tax Commissioners’ Technology Development Council of Georgia.

She boosted her salary last year by about $30,000 from Peachtree Corners in exchange for her office collecting the city’s storm water, solid waste and streetlight fees. In doing so, she continued Porter’s legal but controversial practice of collecting personal fees for municipal billing. Mitchell only earns personal fees from Peachtree Corners, the largest city in Gwinnett.

Mitchell and her husband live in Snellville, where they attend Annistown Road Church. They have two adult daughters and two grandchildren. She belongs to Grace Toastmasters of Snellville and taught English as a second language for 12 years, including three years at Gwinnett Technical College.