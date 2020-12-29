Nicole Love Hendrickson sworn in as first Black Gwinnett chairwoman

Her coronavirus-compliant, socially distanced and masked swearing-in ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center demonstrated her drive for inclusiveness.

A rabbi, an imam and a pastor each said a prayer for the county; Republicans and Democrats alike spoke about their experiences with Hendrickson and their hopes for her administration; those from the business community and government shared their well-wishes; and representatives from the Southeast United States Korean Chamber of Commerce and the Center for Pan Asian Community Services talked about her ability to strengthen the county.

At least four languages — Hebrew, Arabic, Spanish and English — were heard.

Charlotte Nash, the outgoing chair of the county commission, urged the community to support Hendrickson. Nash said she knew her successor would do great things.

“It’s going to be a pleasure to see how you make your own way,” Nash said. “I’m just so proud to see this day.”

Hendrickson, who was the associate director of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services before taking a job in Gwinnett’s government in 2015, won the election with 58% of the vote. She stepped down this spring as Gwinnett’s community outreach director to seek office at the behest of one of her soon-to-be colleagues, she said, Commissioner Ben Ku.

Last week, two other new commissioners — Kirkland Carden and Jasper Watkins — were also sworn in. All are Democrats, and along with Commissioner Marlene Fosque, they will make up the first board in Gwinnett history not to have a white member.

Hendrickson said she was cognizant of the fact that she, and the board, were making history.

“I would be remiss if I did not reflect on the historical significance of today’s swearing-in,” she said. “Just 55 years ago, Black women could not even vote.”

In a video, former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she knew Hendrickson had the “deep experience necessary” to build a vibrant Gwinnett, while Rep. Lucy McBath said she was “particularly proud” of her election.

Nick Masino, president and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, said the business community supported Hendrickson and knew that she would “make wise decisions.” Bianca Keaton, head of Gwinnett’s Democratic party, said Hendrickson would succeed because she saw herself not as a politician, but as a servant.

“We are our best when we are defined by our strength,” Hendrickson said. “We are our best when we all rise together.”