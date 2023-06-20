Former state Rep. Donna McLeod running for Gwinnett County chair

BreakingNews
Former state Rep. Donna McLeod, a Lawrenceville Democrat, announced Tuesday that she is running for chairperson of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners in next year’s election.

McLeod is challenging Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson in next year’s Democratic primary.

“I have seen firsthand the challenges faced by residents in our county, and I believe that we need new leadership and fresh ideas to address these challenges effectively,” McLeod said in a news release. “The face of Gwinnett County leadership changed in 2020, but the status quo remained the same.”

Democrats won control of the county commission in 2020 and maintain a 4-1 majority on the board.

Hendrickson, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she is running for re-election.

“I’m looking forward to another run and serving the people of Gwinnett,” Hendrickson said.

McLeod represented the 105th state House district until last year, when she mounted an unsuccessful bid for Congress.

McLeod said her priorities in the race for county chairperson include sustainable development, affordable housing and investing in education and health care infrastructure.

