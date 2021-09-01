DeKalb County will offer COVID-19 vaccines on Labor Day

The holiday weekend will affect some DeKalb County Board of Health operations — but COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Labor Day itself, providing a good option for unvaccinated residents who have the day off.
The DeKalb health department’s offices and health centers will be closed Friday and Monday due to the holiday. COVID vaccines and testing, however, will largely follow their normal schedule.
Testing will remain available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at the North DeKalb Health Center, located at 3807 Clairmont Road in Chamblee. Appointments can be made here.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the Doraville MARTA station from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Labor Day. The station can be accessed via transit.
If driving, the address is 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville.
The county also mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned throughout the weekend. A schedule of those events can be found at dekalbhealth.net/mobile-covid-19-vaccination-clinic/#calendar.
Vaccination appoints can be made at dphvaccineGA.com but walk-ups are welcome.