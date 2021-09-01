ajc logo
DeKalb County will offer COVID-19 vaccines on Labor Day

010721 DORAVILLE: Moderna COVID-19 vaccines sit on a tray as they are prepared to be administered to health care workers at the DeKalb COVID-19 BrandsMart USA drive through testing site on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Doraville. Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
010721 DORAVILLE: Moderna COVID-19 vaccines sit on a tray as they are prepared to be administered to health care workers at the DeKalb COVID-19 BrandsMart USA drive through testing site on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Doraville. Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The holiday weekend will affect some DeKalb County Board of Health operations — but COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Labor Day itself, providing a good option for unvaccinated residents who have the day off.

The DeKalb health department’s offices and health centers will be closed Friday and Monday due to the holiday. COVID vaccines and testing, however, will largely follow their normal schedule.

Testing will remain available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at the North DeKalb Health Center, located at 3807 Clairmont Road in Chamblee. Appointments can be made here.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the Doraville MARTA station from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Labor Day. The station can be accessed via transit.

If driving, the address is 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville.

The DeKalb County Board of Health's vaccine and testing schedule for Labor Day weekend. SPECIAL
The DeKalb County Board of Health's vaccine and testing schedule for Labor Day weekend. SPECIAL

The county also mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned throughout the weekend. A schedule of those events can be found at dekalbhealth.net/mobile-covid-19-vaccination-clinic/#calendar.

Vaccination appoints can be made at dphvaccineGA.com but walk-ups are welcome.

