DeKalb’s new health director has overseen COVID-19 response for months

She was chosen as the interim health director in April after longtime health director Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Ford was tapped for a job within President Joe Biden’s administration. Valenciano had to navigate DeKalb through the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing its testing and vaccination efforts.

According to a Monday news release by the DeKalb Board of Health, Valenciano was officially appointed to her new role July 1. Before her stint as interim director, she served as the board’s medical director for the division of community health and prevention services.