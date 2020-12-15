COVID-19 spike: Fulton closes some schools, announces 2nd semester plan

Over that time districtwide, data showed that 70 people were positive and 956 were quarantining.

Nearly all elementary and middle schools will continue offering in-person learning this week. There are five exceptions due to the number of cases and staff quarantines. The following schools are entirely remote the rest of this week:

» Renaissance Elementary School

» Evoline C. West Elementary School

» Hopewell Middle School

» McNair Middle School

» Webb Bridge Middle School

The district’s re-entry plan for the next semester covers the first two weeks of January, starting Jan. 6 when students return from winter break.

All students will learn online from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8.

Elementary school students will resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, Jan. 11. Middle and high school students who have chosen in-person learning will physically resume Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Similar to the district’s post-Thanksgiving plan to curb spread, officials are promising 48-hour results for those tested on Jan. 2 at two testing sites. The locations were not announced, but the district said one would be in the north and one in the south.

