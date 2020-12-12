Forsyth moves high school instruction online for rest of 2020

Forsyth County Schools announced online at noon on Saturday that high school students would not physically return next week for in-person classes.
Because of “an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and direct exposures,” the district wrote in a letter, in-person high school instruction is slated to resume Jan. 6 following the winter break. The only exception is special education classes.
Cherokee County School District students at three high schools also found out they wouldn’t be returning to physical classes this year because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Forsyth’s extracurricular activities will continue after school, barring any outbreak. The district asks that “only family members of our participating athletes and cheerleaders attend during this time.” The family members are “expected” to take their temperatures before leaving home, wear masks, socially distance and stay home if sick.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos toured Forsyth Central High School soon after Forsyth reopened in mid-August and praised the district’s reopening plan.
For the first time since reopening, Forsyth on Oct. 28 temporarily closed its first school (Lambert High School) due to a COVID-19 case spike.
A month ago, Superintendent Jeffrey Bearden warned that the increase in cases might cause closures.
The district reported that 155 of its 41,296 students/staff reporting in person districtwide had tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11, according to data the district posted online. Data shows that Forsyth has 22 elementary schools, 10 middle schools and seven high schools.