Too many teachers/staff with COVID-19 force a Fulton school online

District officials first moved College Park Elementary to virtual-only learning on Monday, Dec. 7.

The latest data shows at least 55 students/staff at the school are quarantining due to the virus. District data also shows that two College Park Elementary students/staff had tested positive.

Officials have said that the numbers are limited to what contact tracing can link to the schools and is not an exact number because not everyone participates in contact tracing.

In all, 293 students/staff were quarantining districtwide as of Sunday, Dec. 6.

The district is close to wrapping up its survey to see which families are comfortable sending their children to in-person schooling for the next semester. Officials said they would review the results until Dec. 18.