Coronavirus spike causes Cobb schools to close classrooms for rest of semester

Moving to remote learning will give staff and public health officials enough time to work on contact tracing for active cases, school officials said.

The district began the 2020-21 school year virtually in August, but started a phased transition plan in October that brought students back into the classroom. Parents of students were given the opportunity to choose if they wanted their children to go back to face-to-face learning or if they preferred to stick with the remote option.

The district previously told the AJC that in order to protect the privacy of anyone who is sick or quarantined it will follow a state Department of Public Health recommendation to not list the number of cases by school if there are fewer than 10.

Only one school — Kemp Elementary — is reporting more than 10 cases. The school in Powder Springs has 11 active cases, the district’s website states. The district also will not indicate whether those with the virus are students or staff members.

According to the Department of Public Health, Cobb County as of Tuesday had 30,557 COVID-19 cases and 514 deaths. The two-week cases per 100,000 has also swelled to 521, which is up from 293 on Dec. 1 and 224 on Nov. 17.