County considers cracking down on Fulton Industrial street racing viewers

Gov. Kemp announces new crackdown on illegal street racing

Fulton County police only have jurisdiction along the roughly 7-mile stretch of unincorporated land along Fulton Industrial Boulevard. But Yates told commissioners that those commercial roads are exactly what need attention.

“We have a lot of very straight, very wide roads designed for trucks and it makes it just a great place to do these reckless driving exhibitions,” Yates said. “They love coming to Fulton Industrial Boulevard because of the size of the roads and, for the street racing, the straightness of the roads.”

Abdur-Rahman said she saw the tail end of a driving exhibition where someone doing doughnuts missed spectators “by a hair of an inch.”

“We should not wait until somebody has either passed away or lost a limb because these individuals are doing very dangerous, different-type tricks and we have seen close misses,” she said.

The measure is expected to come back for a final vote by commissioners at their next scheduled meeting on March 3.