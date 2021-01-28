Roswell passes law banning illegal street racing

Roswell City Council passed a law Monday banning illegal street racing and reckless driving contests. In addition to drivers, the law is directed at organizers of the event, spectators gathered on illegal property for the contests and people placing bets on the event.

Last month, Roswell police Capt. Kyle Ratliff told City Council members the department had responded to more than 135 calls including noise disturbances related to racing between Oct. 1 and mid-December.