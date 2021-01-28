Roswell passes law banning illegal street racing

A Roswell police captain said illegal street racing contests are taking place less frequently in the city than a few months ago and law enforcement is proactive in learning about the activities.
Roswell City Council passed a law Monday banning illegal street racing and reckless driving contests. In addition to drivers, the law is directed at organizers of the event, spectators gathered on illegal property for the contests and people placing bets on the event.
Last month, Roswell police Capt. Kyle Ratliff told City Council members the department had responded to more than 135 calls including noise disturbances related to racing between Oct. 1 and mid-December.
There’s since been a decrease in the number of illegal racing events, he told Council members during Monday’s meeting.
“This ordinance, as you know, would just further that enforcement action to be able to help us to curtail that behavior even further,” Ratliff said.
Roswell police and law enforcement in other north Fulton cities share information found on social media detailing the planning and location of the events.
According to the new law, illegal racing involves the lining up of vehicles for a contest on public highways, streets and private property open to the general public.
The maximum penalty could be 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.