Sandy Springs passes new law against illegal street racing and mulls tougher charges

“It’s never been done in racing,” Ortega said of the federal racketeering law. “It’s a possibility that we are trying to explore.”

The federal law is called RICO, for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations and was enacted in 1970 to fight corruption and organized crime. Georgia’s law, passed in 1980, has been used against gang leaders and public corruption.

“If you look at it, they sell T-shirts and other merchandise,” Ortega said of illegal street racing events. “Technically they are making money to further their enterprise.”

Late at night on Jan. 22, Police received multiple calls from downtown Sandy Springs residents complaining about loud drag racing noise. Responding officers found about 150 cars laying drag and doing doughnuts in the parking lot in front of Whole Foods, police said. The vehicles started fleeing as officers arrived but participants were later arrested, Ortega said. Police were able to gather information on organizers through social media chatter.

Ortega said several arrests were made during two other illegal street racing activities. In late October, racers blocked Abernathy Road near Glenridge Drive. And a month later on Thanksgiving night, 60-100 drivers performed doughnuts and other stunts on Roswell Road near Vernon Woods following an event at Xhale City Smoke & Vape shop, Ortega said.

Sandy Springs joins several cities in the Atlanta metro area that have passed laws banning illegal street racing activities. Roswell approved the law in January. Also nearby, Chamblee, Brookhaven and Doraville have banned the activity.

Although Sandy Springs has had fewer illegal racing contests than other communities, DeSimone said the city is taking proactive measures.

“Whenever you mix high speed and driver antics, it is a recipe with a high potential to injure people and even kill someone,” he said in a statement. “With this ordinance, we want to get the word out that street racing won’t be tolerated in our city.”