3rd DeKalb city passes law to punish street racers, spectators

Chamblee became the third DeKalb County city to pass a law to punish street racing participants, organizers and spectators.
The City Council voted Tuesday to fine and potentially jail violators while also impounding their vehicles. Chamblee’s law follows the blueprint set by Brookhaven and Doraville, who passed similar legislation last November.
Illegal racing events have become more prevalent over the past year, according to law enforcement. Several metro Atlanta police departments have reported an uptick in groups laying drag since the summer when the coronavirus pandemic left streets emptier than usual.
Atlanta was the first city to crack down on these large racing events, which shut down roads, annoy residents and can endanger those involved. Between April 2020 and February 2021, DeKalb police have issued 339 citations and made 29 arrests related to illegal street races, according to the results of an Open Records Request.
Chamblee’s law mirrors the one passed by Brookhaven that imposed a fine between $500 and $1,000 for violators, who could also receive up to six months in jail. Vehicles used in a street race can be impounded for 30 days or until the case is settled. Doraville’s law did not include impounding vehicles.
While those cities have taken matters into their own hands, DeKalb leaders are lobbying for the Georgia Legislature to pass a bill that would establish a statewide law against street racing.