Clayton, Mableton early voting starts Monday ahead of March 21 special election

Clayton County residents will vote for a new sheriff to replace former sheriff Victor Hill, who was convicted in a federal court in October of violating the civil rights of Clayton jail detainees by strapping them to restraint chairs as punishment.

Residents of the south metro Atlanta community also will decide whether to pass a $435 million SPLOST for schools and elect a state representative to replace Mike Glanton, who resigned from his Clayton County area seat in late January after 14 years in office.