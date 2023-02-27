X
Clayton, Mableton early voting starts Monday ahead of March 21 special election

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Early voting begins Monday in Clayton and Cobb counties for the March 21 special election where residents will elect a number of new leaders and consider extending a Special Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST for schools.

Clayton County residents will vote for a new sheriff to replace former sheriff Victor Hill, who was convicted in a federal court in October of violating the civil rights of Clayton jail detainees by strapping them to restraint chairs as punishment.

Residents of the south metro Atlanta community also will decide whether to pass a $435 million SPLOST for schools and elect a state representative to replace Mike Glanton, who resigned from his Clayton County area seat in late January after 14 years in office.

Jonesboro residents will also vote for a mayor to replace former leader Joy Day. Day stepped down August 16 after more than a decade in the role. Day said she was making the move to be closer to her family.

Meanwhile, citizens of the new city of Mableton in south Cobb County will elect a mayor city-wide and city council members in six districts. Mableton residents approved a cityhood ballot measure last year, creating Cobb County’s largest city. For more information about the city’s election and to see a sample ballot, go to cobbcounty.org/mableton.

Credit: Cobb County

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

