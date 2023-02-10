X
Three candidates qualify in special election race to replace Mike Glanton

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Two Democrats and one Republican have qualified to replace Mike Glanton as the representative for state house District 75.

Democrats Eric Bell and Herman “Drew” Andrews and Republican Della Ashley will compete for the seat in the March 21 special election. Bell works in government affairs, according to his filing with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, and Andrews is retired from the military. Ashley lists her occupation as a self-employed nurse caregiver.

Clayton voters also will elect a sheriff while Jonesboro residents will elect a mayor during the special election.

Glanton resigned from his Clayton County area seat in late January after 14 years in office. The retired U.S. Army combat veteran was reelected in November with 89% of the vote.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot
