Jonesboro to celebrate Mayor Joy Day after surprise resignation

Residents are invited to a “farewell and good luck reception” for Day from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Jonesboro City Green, 108 Broad Street, in Jonesboro. The event is free and open to the public.

Day announced last week during a City Council meeting that she would step down as mayor on Aug. 16 after more than a decade in the role. Day said she was making the move to be closer to her family.