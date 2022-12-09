ajc logo
Atlanta’s delayed crackdown on unregulated vacation rentals continues

Credit: TNS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Atlanta once again recently delayed enforcement actions against short-term vacation rentals even though the regulations were approved back in March 2021.

The owners of rentals listed on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO have to obtain a city permit to operate under the city’s ordinance. Unregulated units were initially at risk of facing penalties or administrative actions beginning April 1. But the enforcement was extended to May, and then June.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council voted to push the enforcement date to March 6, 2023.

Atlanta Planning Commissioner Jahnee Prince told a city council committee last week that the city needs to amend its ordinance due to a recent court decision. She said the city anticipates the council will get the amended ordinance draft next month.

After the council approved the extension, the city council’s office stated the extension will give the short-term rental community more time to be compliant with the ordinance.

“I’ve lost count as to how many times we’ve extended this,” said City Councilman Dustin Hillis at last week’s committee meeting. “This is the last extension. How many times are we going to do this?”

Short-term rental owners can apply for a permit or learn more about the process on the Department of City Planning’s website.

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church's plans in Ga.
