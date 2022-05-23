Crackdown of Atlanta’s unregulated vacation rentals delayed a third time

That led to pushback from several local rental owners, who formed an advocacy group as the new rules were set to take effect. The group, the Atlanta Metro Short Term Rental Alliance, said in a statement Monday that it is “pleased that the planning department has agreed to extend the enforcement date. ... We look forward to working with officials to address our members’ concerns with the city’s implementation and interpretation of the STR ordinance.”

In May, the City Council voted to create a “Commission on Short-Term Rentals” to spread awareness about the city’s rules and provide feedback.

The regulations were initially passed in an effort to collect additional tax revenue, maintain a set of rules for the industry and crack down on unruly “party houses” that sparked nuisance complaints from neighbors.