Atlanta hires new City Planning commissioner

080422 Atlanta, Ga.: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks during the ceremony for the new statue and mural in honor of Hank Aaron at the Adams Park baseball complex,Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens appointed Jahnee Prince as the next commissioner for the Department of City Planning, the city announced Thursday.

Prince’s hiring comes at a critical time as Atlanta grows and the new administration faces difficult decisions about the city’s future on issues of zoning, land use, development and transportation. Since former Commissioner Tim Keane left City Hall in February and the planning department was left without a permanent leader, the city had canceled meetings for its upcoming zoning rewrite.

Dickens said in a statement that Prince is “a trusted planning executive” known for her community engagement and consensus building within metropolitan Atlanta. Her first day is Sept. 26.

Prince has more than 25 years of city planning experience after working in the public and private sectors, according to the city. She recently served as entitlements director at Parker Poe Adams and Bernstein LLP. She is also a former deputy director of DeKalb County’s Department of Planning and Sustainability.

“With major corporate expansions and Atlanta’s expanded influence in the arts, technology, finance and post-secondary education driving an increase in our population, Jahnee will be a valued partner working with neighborhood leaders and stakeholders to chart our course for inclusive, innovative and equitable city planning,” Dickens said in a statement.

Jahnee Prince is Atlanta's new City Planning Commissioner. (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Jahnee Prince is Atlanta's new City Planning Commissioner. (City of Atlanta)

Jahnee Prince is Atlanta's new City Planning Commissioner. (City of Atlanta)

The city announced that interim Commissioner Janide Sidifall will remain in the department as deputy commissioner.

Price, who currently lives in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood, has lived and worked in metro Atlanta since 1994.

“It is an honor to serve the city I chose as my home,” Prince said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Administration, neighborhood organizations, the business community and everyone who will help ensure Atlanta is a city designed and planned for the future.”

The city is still conducting nationwide searches for permanent executives to lead the police and transportation departments.

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Atlanta Public Schools police officers participate in an active shooter training drill at the former Towns Elementary School in Atlanta on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A billboard helps bring awareness to wood pellet plants slated for the city of Adel. Residents have filed a petition to appeal an air quality permit that would allow the world's largest wood pellet facility to open next to a predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhood. COURTESY OF TREVA GEAR/CONCERNED CITIZENS OF COOK COUNTY

Credit: Treva Gear

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue speaks during the groundbreaking of Science Square on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The system is waiving the SAT or ACT exam as a criteria for admission during the next academic year at most of its schools. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gov. Brian Kemp's office said that he has met with various leaders to put together a plan to shore up Grady Memorial Hospital. Kemp is pictured in Summersville, Georgia, on September 7, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gov. Brian Kemp's office said that he has met with various leaders to put together a plan to shore up Grady Memorial Hospital. Kemp is pictured in Summersville, Georgia, on September 7, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Investigators are outside a home on Hampton Glen Court where Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff Thursday after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Clayton County Schools has postponed its annual Mental Health Awareness & Youth Violence Prevention 5K set for Saturday.

Credit: events.exploregwinnett.org

Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

