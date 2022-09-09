Atlanta hires new City Planning commissioner

Prince’s hiring comes at a critical time as Atlanta grows and the new administration faces difficult decisions about the city’s future on issues of zoning, land use, development and transportation. Since former Commissioner Tim Keane left City Hall in February and the planning department was left without a permanent leader, the city had canceled meetings for its upcoming zoning rewrite.

Dickens said in a statement that Prince is “a trusted planning executive” known for her community engagement and consensus building within metropolitan Atlanta. Her first day is Sept. 26.