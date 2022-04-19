Enforcement of Atlanta’s Airbnb, VRBO regulations extended again

“What you have here is a serious problem. The failure to take action now will result in a failed regulatory process,” said Kathie McClure, the vice president of a local advocacy group.

Several short-term rental owners and property managers said the city should allow law-abiding hosts to own more than two listings and grandfather existing listings.

Some spoke out against what they described as a complicated permitting process, saying it is frustrating that owners are required to get a permit for their primary residence, even if they don’t plan to rent it out. Councilmembers have not said whether they want to tweak the rules, but officials have proposed creating a commission to hash out the issue.

How to apply for a short-term rental permit in Atlanta Here’s what owners need to do to get a city-issued permit to rent out a unit on Airbnb or VRBO: Provide a property deed or homestead exemption

Submit a utility bill or another document that shows your “primary residence”

Notify neighbors with certified mail

Submit a government ID and contact info for the property agent

Post rules in the unit

Fill out an online application and pay $150 Visit the Department of City Planning website for more details.

The regulations were passed last year in an effort to collect additional tax revenue, maintain a set of rules for the industry and crack down on unruly “party houses” that sparked nuisance complaints from neighbors.

Some residents continued to speak out against the short-term rental model Monday, saying the city should do more to sanction the industry, citing noise, public safety and affordability concerns. Judie Clement, who lives in a condo building downtown, told the council she is now the only full-time resident of her 10-unit floor.

“We have investors in our building who do not live there,” Clement said, referring to the owners of Airbnb listings. “They don’t see the havoc we go through on a daily basis.”

Short-term rental owners can apply for a permit or learn more about the process on the Department of City Planning’s website.