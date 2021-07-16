Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to create office charged with reducing crime

“Because our state was open, and there were many people coming into our city, we were starting to see an uptick in crime before many other major cities, and unfortunately what we saw was just not something happening in Atlanta,” Bottoms said Friday.

Although homicides were previously up nearly 60% from 2020, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said Friday that the homicide rate is currently up by less than 25%. He said the latest homicide rate suggests the city’s public safety plans “are actually putting a dent in that violent crime.”

Violent crime is an umbrella term for homicides, rape, aggravated assault and robbery.

The mayor’s council also advised Bottoms to enact a citywide expansion of Atlanta’s Cure Violence Initiative, which is a program to address gun violence between people who know each other. Bottoms said the police have seen a 50% decrease in violent crime in the Adair Park, Mechanicsville, Peoplestown, Pittsburgh, and Summerhill neighborhoods because they’ve been piloting the Cure Violence program in those communities.

Atlanta and 14 other U.S. cities and counties were selected last month to work with the White House over the next 18 months to address the national rise in homicides. Bottoms said Friday that additional funding and technical support from the federal government is essential because City Hall has a finite amount of funding and only 9,000 employees.

Bottoms also said the city plans to expand an repeat offender unit to track repeat offenders to ensure cases are being properly adjudicated. Atlanta is also increasing resources to crack down on clubs that are illegally operating after hours, and Bottoms said the police are working with communities to develop safety plans in targeted areas.

Additionally, the mayor urged residents to stop giving money to people who sell water bottles in the streets. She said the city has successfully given jobs to 1,400 young people to steer them away from dangerous activities, but she admitted it is going to be “a heavy lift” to give more young people an incentive to come into a city program that pays less.

Bottoms, who announced in May that she is not seeking reelection this year, said she hopes the next mayor will continue to enact her council’s recommendations.