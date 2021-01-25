Council President Felicia Moore sets up run for Atlanta mayor

“I don’t take anything for granted, just like I didn’t a few years ago,” Bottoms said.

Bottoms and Moore served together on the City Council for eight years, from 2010 to 2018; Bottoms represented a southwest Atlanta district, while Moore’s district included much of northwest Atlanta.

A spokesman for the mayor declined to comment on Moore’s filing Monday.

Formal qualifying for the mayor’s race happens later this year.

It’s not uncommon for Atlanta City Council presidents to launch bids for mayor. The last three council presidents before Moore — Ceasar Mitchell, Lisa Borders and Cathy Woolard — have all run for mayor. None were successful.

Moore, a licensed real estate broker, lives in the historic Collier Heights community and is a former neighborhood planning unit leader in the area.