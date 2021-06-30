Atlanta Mayor wants to study city lighting to bolster public safety

The Atlanta Department of Transportation on Wednesday asked the City Council’s transportation committee to accept a resolution that would authorize Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to hire the Georgia Power Company to perform the study. The committee passed the resolution, so it might be approved by the full council at their next meeting on July 6.

Explore Atlanta Mayor meets with business leaders to talk public safety

Georgia Power would perform the study because the company has the capability to locate, count, and assess the quality of the city’s outdoor lighting poles and other lighting-related assets, according to the resolution.