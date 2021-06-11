Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed officially announces reelection bid

There are several other contenders already in the race, including: City Council President Felicia Moore, councilmembers Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown, along with Denton’s attorney Sharon Gay.

But Reed is clearly the most recognizable candidate, having served in the Georgia legislature and two terms as Atlanta mayor, from 2010-17. However, he will have to rebuild trust and confidence with some voters due to an ongoing federal corruption investigation of his administration.

The probe ensnared several members of his team, including bribery convictions against his chief procurement officer and a deputy chief of staff. Reed’s chief financial officer is currently under indictment for fraud and weapons charges.

In an interview with Channel 2 last month, Reed said authorities never accused him of corruption and he apologized for the ongoing federal investigation.

Winfield Murray, a lawyer and constitutional law professor at Morehouse College and a former deputy chief of staff to Bottoms, previously told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution that Reed still “wields an incredible amount of political power.”

“No one should underestimate the power that Kasim Reed wields in the city, and anyone who does is making a grave mistake,” Murray said.