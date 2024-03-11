BreakingNews
UPDATE | Fire guts MARTA bus; investigators search for cause
A divine night, sorta, for Black actors at the Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By
47 minutes ago

Going into Sunday night’s 96th annual Academy Awards, only 22 performances by Black actors or actresses had won Oscars.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph upped that number to 23 when she quickly won the evening’s first award — Best Supporting Actress — for her masterclass performance in “The Holdovers,” as Mary Lamb.

It was a coronation of sorts for Randolph, who had already won best supporting actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, along with the Critics Choice, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Awards.

Of the 20 performers nominated for the four major acting awards, a quarter of them — Randolph, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown — were Black. The five nominations, along with a Best Picture nomination for “American Fiction,” were proof that 2023 was loaded with amazing Black performances.

But as inevitable as Randolph’s win was, and as great as each of their performances was, their lanes for getting the coveted statues were narrow.

This was one of those years when Hollywood returned with grand movies like “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Maestro,” starring actors like Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., and this year’s Oscar darling Lily Gladstone.

Each of them came into Sunday night with the same momentum as Randolph. “Oppenheimer” went home with seven awards, including best picture, best director, best actor and best supporting actor. “Poor Things” won four awards.

And that’s okay.

Personally, “American Fiction,” with Jeffrey Wright’s brilliant, best-actor-nominated performance, was the best movie I saw last year.

Jeffrey Wright arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

icon to expand image

“American Fiction,” the sort of movie Black folks claim they want Hollywood to make more often when period or slavery-themed movies hit the silver screen, was smart, hysterically funny and timely. And it won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

Too bad more people didn’t see the movie, which included Sterling K. Brown’s best supporting actor performance, a transformative and sharp turn away from his loving, responsible Randall character from the television series “This is Us.”

Sterling K. Brown, left, and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

icon to expand image

Georgia-born Danielle Brooks, who lost the best actress in a supporting role award to Randolph, brought a new dimension to the role of Sofia in The Color Purple.”

Danielle Brooks arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

icon to expand image

And then there was best actor nominee Colman Domingo, who I first saw on Broadway in 2006, in “Passing Strange.”

I was just as captivated watching him star in “Rustin” as the organizer of “The March on Washington” as I was 18 years ago, watching him on stage playing the closeted gay character Mr. Franklin Jones.

Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

icon to expand image

I remember the losses more than the wins, like in 1993, when Denzel Washington and his magnificent tour de force in “Malcolm X” lost the Academy Awards best actor statue to Al Pacino.

Actor Denzel Washington starred in the Spike Lee film “Malcolm X.” CONTRIBUTED BY WARNER BROS.

icon to expand image

I remember in 2006 when Eddie Murphy lost the best supporting actor category for his role in “Dreamgirls” to Alan Arkin.

And I remember in 2017, when Denzel lost again — this time for his portrayal of Troy in “Fences” — to Casey “The Other” Affleck, and his performance in the dreary and forgettable “Manchester by the Sea.”

And I didn’t forget when Queen Angela Bassett lost best supporting actress last year for her role in “Wakanda Forever.”

Those are the ones that sting because those were once-in-a-lifetime (or in Denzel’s case, twice) performances.

(Left to right) Eddie Murphy as James "Thunder" Early, Anika Noni Rose as Lorrell, Beyonce Knowles as Deena and Jennifer Hudson as Effie in 'Dreamgirls.'

icon to expand image

So, while I loved “American Fiction,” I can’t be mad at the sprawling and historical “Oppenheimer,” which reminded moviegoers of a different era of moviemaking.

I can’t be mad at Cillian Murphy for winning best actor for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer over Wright and Domingo. And I can’t be mad at Robert Downey Jr. for beating Sterling K. Brown for best supporting actor.

But there was something divine about the evening.

The inevitability of Randolph’s win meant a quarter of the main acting awards went to Black performers. And in the 96-year history of the Academy Awards, whose first Black winner, Hattie McDaniel, had to face the indignity of sitting in the back of the room at a segregated table in 1939, that is progress.

BLACK OSCAR WINNERS

In the history of the Academy Awards, only 23 performances by Black actors or actresses have won Oscars.

Here is the complete list of past winners:

Best Actor

Sidney Poitier sitting with pencil while looking up in a scene from the film 'To Sir, With Love', 1967. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

icon to expand image

· Sidney Poitier – “Lilies of the Field,” 1963

· Denzel Washington - “Training Day,” 2001

· Jamie Foxx - “Ray,” 2004

· Forest Whitaker - “The Last King of Scotland,” 2006

· Will Smith - “King Richard,” 2021

Best Actress

Best actress Halle Berry and best actor Denzel Washington pose for photographers with their Oscar trophies during the 74th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 24, 2002 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

icon to expand image

· Halle Berry - “Monster’s Ball,” 2001

Best Supporting Actor

Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in “Green Book.” Contributed by Universal Pictures

icon to expand image

· Louis Gossett Jr. - “An Officer and a Gentleman,” 1982

· Denzel Washington - “Glory,” 1989

· Cuba Gooding Jr. - “Jerry Maguire,” 1996

· Morgan Freeman - “Million Dollar Baby,” 2004

· Mahershala Ali - “Moonlight,” 2016

· Mahershala Ali - “Green Book,” 2018

· Daniel Kaluuya - “Judas and the Black Messiah,” 2020

Best Supporting Actress

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS--Ellen DeGeneres, left, embraces Lupita Nyong'o backstage after she won best supporting actress for "12 Years a Slave" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

icon to expand image

· Hattie McDaniel - “Gone With the Wind,” 1939

· Whoopi Goldberg - “Ghost,” 1990

· Jennifer Hudson - “Dreamgirls,” 2006

· Mo’Nique - “Precious,” 2009

· Octavia Spencer - “The Help,” 2011

· Lupita Nyong’o - “12 Years a Slave,” 2013

· Viola Davis - “Fences,” 2016

· Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk,” 2018

· Ariana DeBose - “West Side Story,” 2021

· Da’Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers,” 2024

