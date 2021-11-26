ajc logo
X

A behind the scenes look at the Atlanta mayor’s race

Voters in the Nov. 30 runoff election will decide whether Andre Dickens (left) or Felicia Moore becomes the new Atlanta mayor.
Caption
Voters in the Nov. 30 runoff election will decide whether Andre Dickens (left) or Felicia Moore becomes the new Atlanta mayor.

Credit: AJC File

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
AJC reporters embed with Andre Dickens, Felicia Moore as final vote looms

The only job in Atlanta city government harder than being mayor may be running a campaign to become mayor.

It’s a months-long grind during which time serious candidates are under constant pressure to answer questions, take policy stances, appear at events, meet voters, raise money, shake hands, and kiss babies.

To give our readers a behind-the-scenes peek at how difficult and all-consuming mayoral campaigns are, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently embedded for a day its two reporters covering the campaigns of Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore — the candidates facing off in the Nov. 30 mayoral runoff election.

Reporters J.D. Capelouto and Wilborn P. Nobles III joined the candidates when they started their day, and hung right with them until they went home for bed.

What we found is that candidates always have to be “on.” There isn’t a moment during their days when they are not auditioning for the job. And on some days, the candidates must respond in real time to news events happening inside and outside of Atlanta — and those issues can test them in ways they could never have expected.

So please read our stories about a day in the life of these candidates, and see what it’s like to run for mayor of Atlanta.

ANDRE DICKENS: ‘I’m feeling that we’ve got the momentum’

FELICIA MOORE: ‘I’m just running 150 miles an hour’

You can also check out even more of our comprehensive coverage on the two candidates heading into Tuesday’s runoff election:

VIDEOS: Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore answer key questions

CANDIDATE BIOS: Andre Dickens | Felicia Moore

COMPLETE COVERAGE: The race for City Hall in Atlanta

About the Author

ajc.com

Dan Klepal
Follow Dan Klepal on twitter

Dan Klepal is an assistant editor on the local government team, supervising seven reporters covering county governments and Atlanta City Hall. Klepal came to the AJC in 2012, after a long career covering city halls in Cincinnati and Louisville, Ky. He has covered Gwinnett and Cobb counties before spending three years on the investigative team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dickens: ‘I’m feeling that we’ve got the momentum’
2h ago
Moore: ‘I’m just running 150 miles an hour’
2h ago
For rent: The American Dream
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top