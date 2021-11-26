A behind the scenes look at the Atlanta mayor’s race

It’s a months-long grind during which time serious candidates are under constant pressure to answer questions, take policy stances, appear at events, meet voters, raise money, shake hands, and kiss babies.

To give our readers a behind-the-scenes peek at how difficult and all-consuming mayoral campaigns are, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently embedded for a day its two reporters covering the campaigns of Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore — the candidates facing off in the Nov. 30 mayoral runoff election.