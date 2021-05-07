Atlanta mayor’s decision not to run comes amid a surge of violent crime

“We find it mind-boggling they weren’t aware of the proper procedure,” said attorney Chris Stewart. “Was that done to temporarily pacify the protesters and people around the world who were upset?”

In a statement, Bottoms defended her decision to immediately fire Rolfe.

“Given the volatile state of our city and nation last summer, the decision to terminate this officer, after he fatally shot Mr. Brooks in the back, was the right thing to do,” she said. “Had immediate action not been taken, I firmly believe that the public safety crisis we experienced during that time would have been significantly worse.”

Bottoms drew national acclaim with her impassioned remarks last year as protesters outraged at George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. (Former Officer Derek Chauvin was recently found guilty of murder and manslaughter).

“When I saw the murder of George Floyd, I hurt like a mother would hurt,” Bottoms said as she urged demonstrators to go home that night in May 2020. Instead, protests devolved into chaos, with businesses ransacked, windows smashed and shelves looted in both downtown and Buckhead.

Bottoms faced criticism in her handling of the site where Brooks was shot to death after Brooks struck Officer Devin Brosnan hard enough to cause a concussion, grabbed his Taser and aimed it at Rolfe, who then fired.

Following Brooks’s June 12, 2020 shooting death, protesters camped out at the restaurant, calling for an end to police killings of Black people. Bottoms and other city officials let them stay there.

On July 4, 2020, gunmen fired into a car 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was riding in when the car encountered an authorized blockade near the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot. The child died in her mother’s arms.

Months later, attorneys for Secoriea’s family announced legal action against the city and Bottoms.

“They knew there were armed vigilantes blockading a public street,” attorney Mawuli Davis said in a news conference then. “They took no action.”

Authorities are still searching for suspects in Secoriea’s shooting death.

