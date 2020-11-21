Police increasing patrols at Lenox Square after latest shooting

Officers detained one man at the scene but later released him after questioning, Brown said. The suspected shooter fled the mall and drove away in what appeared to be a blue Chrysler Pacifica minivan with Georgia tag CML8659, according to police.

Shots fired during the latest shooting shattered a window at a MARTA bus stop across the shopping plaza’s parking lot.

Bullets from a shooting that erupted inside the new Apple store in Lenox Mall shattered the windows of a MARTA bus stop across the street Friday afternoon. Credit: ADA WOOD / ADA.WOOD@AJC.COM Credit: ADA WOOD / ADA.WOOD@AJC.COM Credit: ADA WOOD / ADA.WOOD@AJC.COM

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the case.

Lenox Square has been the site of at least six shootings in the past year, one of which was fatal. And last week, Atlanta police released surveillance video of a man accused of trying to rape a woman between the mall and the nearby MARTA station.

The Buckhead Coalition, a local civic association, called the recent uptick in crime around the mall “disturbing” and said it has a detrimental impact on both residents and businesses in the area.

“Despite the significant investment of resources by Lenox Square and other businesses and community groups, as well as strong support from the outstanding officers at the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 2, this disturbing, months-long increase in serious crime continues to negatively impact our community,” the group said in a statement.

The coalition has partnered with Atlanta police, Simon Properties and several neighborhood organizations to develop a plan aimed at deterring crime and improving public safety.

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore said she hopes the police department and the mall can work together to ramp up security and reduce some of the violence heading into the holiday season.

“It’s a concerning time. Gun violence is certainly on the rise,” Moore said. “My hope would be that the police chief and the owners of the mall can get together and make sure they have a coordinated effort to address some of these issues.”

Amid the rise in gun violence, Atlanta police have investigated 129 homicides across the city this year, up from 99 in all of 2019. That makes 2020 the deadliest year in Atlanta since 2007 with more than a month to go.

The string of violent crimes at Lenox began last December when a Macy’s employee was shot in the stomach after refusing to hand over her keys during an attempted carjacking in the mall’s parking deck. Two people were later arrested in the case.

Less than a month later, an Atlanta police sergeant patrolling the mall shot a man twice while intervening in what he believed was an armed robbery, investigators said. And on Feb. 10, a man was injured after a “pre-arranged meeting” in the mall’s food court spilled into the parking lot and erupted in gunfire.

The fatal shooting occurred in March, when a Tennessee man was shot in the head during an argument over a parking space, police said. One of the suspects in that shooting, Ricky James Lafargue, was captured earlier this month in New York.

In October, three people were charged when a man being robbed at the cash register inside Neiman Marcus pulled a gun and fired shots inside the crowded mall. Police arrested two of the four robbery suspects, but the victim who fired the shots was also charged when officers realized he was a felon with outstanding warrants for his arrest.

In other news: