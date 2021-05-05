Attorney: ‘Officer Rolfe has received more justice than the family of Rayshard Brooks’

Rolfe was fired last June one day after he shot Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot. A scuffle followed after Brooks struck the other officer on the scene, grabbed his Taser and aimed it at Rolfe, who then fired multiple shots.

Within a week, Rolfe was charged with murder by former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

But that case has yet to move forward. Howard’s successor, Fani Willis, has sought to recuse her office from prosecuting the case, citing a conflict due to her predecessor’s handling of the investigation.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr denied Willis’ request, and a judge has yet to rule who should handle the prosecution, if it moves forward at all.

“It appears Rayshard Brooks’ life really didn’t matter, and the world has moved on,” Stewart said.

Stewart and his co-counsel Justin Miller questioned the city’s commitment to justice.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has yet to respond to a request for comment on the reinstatement.

“The city, the police department and the DA’s office are not really serious about civil rights,” Miller said.

Brooks’ family reacted to the news about Rolfe’s reinstatement with “disappointment and confusion,” Miller said.

Stewart noted the mistakes made in Rolfe’s dismissal mirrored those in another case involving two officers fired for their role in the aggressive arrests of two college students during last summer’s protests in downtown Atlanta. In February, the civil service board reinstated officers Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter, who still face a variety of criminal charges, including aggravated assault and simple battery.

“This was really procedural,” Stewart said. “And the procedures were not followed.”

“It’s the same feeling of limbo and being ignored that we have in the criminal case, and the civil case,” he continued. “It is a pattern of being ignored.”