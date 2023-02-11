BreakingNews
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
X
Dark Mode Toggle

The Atlanta Black Expo is this weekend, and you won’t want to miss it

Black History Month
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

More than 100 exhibitors and over 20 speakers will be at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta this weekend for the Atlanta Black Expo, an event “where business meets opportunity.”

“The Atlanta Black Expo features a wide range of Black owned companies, all under one roof,” the expo’s website said. “We encourage you to spend more dollars with Black businesses. Come find the services and products that fit into your daily life.”

ExploreKnow your Atlanta civil rights icons: Hosea Williams

Sponsored by Taste Urban, Atlanta Black Chambers, Urban Atlanta and more, Atlanta Black Expo goes down Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will feature more than exhibitors and speakers, however. There’s something for everyone.

Over 20 free workshops will be offered in a number of areas for those looking to learn. From food to children-focused exhibits to much more, hopeful participants are welcome.

“The Atlanta Black Expo will feature a wide range of Black owned companies in all industries,” the expo’s website said. “Attendees are specifically coming to this event to spend dollars with Black businesses. Make sure you are one of the many exhibitors that will grow their business that day!”

ExploreOakland Cemetery hosts ‘We Shall Overcome’ events

The expo will also feature a food court, tailgating, a kids business expo, VIP lounge and workshops. For the full VIP experience, patrons will need to pay $45 for tickets. Regular tickets, which feature full day access, workshops and a single raffle ticket, are only $15. Children under the age of 13 get in for free.

Tickets can be found here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks16h ago

Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Ezequiel Barco no longer an Atlanta United player
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Brian Kemp maneuvers to gain influence in 2024 politics
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term
15h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term
15h ago

Credit: AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s influence surges; her fiery tactics remain the same
2h ago
The Latest

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: ‘Tragic Mulatto’: Past depictions give way to today’s biracial pride
2h ago
Kerry Washington honors Olympian Debi Thomas in sweet Instagram post
20h ago
Finding power in history: Haiti’s fight for Black freedom continues to inspire today
23h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top