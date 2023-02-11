The Atlanta Black Expo is this weekend, and you won’t want to miss it

“The Atlanta Black Expo features a wide range of Black owned companies, all under one roof,” the expo’s website said. “We encourage you to spend more dollars with Black businesses. Come find the services and products that fit into your daily life.”

Sponsored by Taste Urban, Atlanta Black Chambers, Urban Atlanta and more, Atlanta Black Expo goes down Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will feature more than exhibitors and speakers, however. There’s something for everyone.