X
Dark Mode Toggle

Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Hosea Williams

Black History Month
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A former aide to Martin Luther King Jr., Atlanta’s Hosea Williams is a civil rights icon. Arrested more than 125 times, Williams quickly earned a reputation as a fearless leader for the cause. He helped coordinate 1965′s march from Selma to Montgomery and was the executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. All of that, of course, only scratches the surface.

Born in Decatur County, Williams left home after nearly being lynched for his “alleged involvement with a white girl.” He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in an all-Black unit with General George Patton’s Third Army during the outset of Word War II.

ExploreKnow your Atlanta civil rights icons: Joseph Lowery

Williams was injured during combat. He spent a year in a military hospital and was awarded the Purple Heart for the injury, which left with a limp. After rejoining civilian life and completing a degree in chemistry, Williams became a chemist for U.S. Department of Agriculture in Savannah. After spending five weeks hospitalized from a beating for drinking from a “whites only” water fountain and having to appeal being fired from the Department of Agriculture for speaking out against government policies, Williams began focusing his attention to civil rights action.

As a result of his efforts, Savannah became the first city in Georgia to desegregate lunch counters. Williams also helped to integrate Tybee Island’s public beach and the South’s first ever passenger train, the Nancy Hanks.

ExploreKnow your Atlanta civil rights icons: Ralph David Abernathy

Williams worked closely with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and with Martin Luther King Jr. through the years. After King’s death in 1968, Williams became the executive director of the SCLC — a position he held until 1979. In 1974, Williams succeeded in his first run in electoral politics, winning a seat in the Georgia General Assembly.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Neighbors fear Microsoft’s halted Westside campus is another unkept promise1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change
2h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Illustration by Richard Watkins/AJC

Finding power in history: Haiti’s fight for Black freedom continues to inspire today
38m ago
Oakland Cemetery hosts ‘We Shall Overcome’ events
19h ago
Atlanta veteran receives medal as one of nation’s first Black Marines
19h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
16h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top