Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Hosea Williams

Born in Decatur County, Williams left home after nearly being lynched for his “alleged involvement with a white girl.” He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in an all-Black unit with General George Patton’s Third Army during the outset of Word War II.

Williams was injured during combat. He spent a year in a military hospital and was awarded the Purple Heart for the injury, which left with a limp. After rejoining civilian life and completing a degree in chemistry, Williams became a chemist for U.S. Department of Agriculture in Savannah. After spending five weeks hospitalized from a beating for drinking from a “whites only” water fountain and having to appeal being fired from the Department of Agriculture for speaking out against government policies, Williams began focusing his attention to civil rights action.