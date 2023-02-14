Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Andrew Young

“He left his mark on me, both in indelible memories and in the spiritual and practical lessons of our trials and triumphs,” Young said, as reported by Stanford’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute. “It is by the quality of those days that I have come to measure my own continuing journey.”

To this day, the icon is still making a difference — a better world for tomorrow’s Atlanta.

According to Georgia State University, “In the decades since Andrew Young helped change the course of history as a leader in the Civil Rights movement, he has built a remarkable legacy as a civic activist, elected official, groundbreaking ambassador, social entrepreneur, and adviser to presidents. Today, he leads the Andrew J. Young Foundation’s efforts to develop and support new generations of visionary leaders who will create sustainable global approaches to economic development, poverty alleviation, and the challenge of hunger.”

Now 90 years old, Young remains a servant of the people and — to many — the pride of Atlanta.