MARTA: Riders prepare for six-week Airport station closure disruption

The rail station at Hartsfield-Jackson will close for renovations. A shuttle bus bridge will connect rail passengers to world’s busiest airport
Passengers and travelers entering the MARTA station at the airport on Tuesday, February. 27, 2024. MARTA is starting to work on a significant renovation to the station and will close to the public on April 8th. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By
50 minutes ago

MARTA is warning travelers to be prepared for a six-week closure of its Airport station at Hartsfield-Jackson International, starting April 8.

From that date until May 19, MARTA will operate shuttles to transport passengers between the nearby College Park station and the airport’s domestic terminal.

During the weeks of April 8-May 19, 2024, MARTA will run a bus bridge between the College Park and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport while the airport station is under construction.

During the weeks of April 8-May 19, 2024, MARTA will run a bus bridge between Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the College Park station while the airport station is under construction. Riders taking MARTA should pick up the shuttle outside the lower level of Terminal North at doors LN1 and LN2.

The closure period was selected to be during a slower air travel period between spring break and Memorial Day, according to MARTA.

Officials are advising passengers to allow an extra 30 minutes to catch the shuttle as part of their MARTA trip to the airport. An extra half-hour is nearly as long as it takes to get to the airport from many MARTA stations.

Atlanta is one of few major cities in the country with direct rail service into the airport, said MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood.

The MARTA Airport station handles about 11,000 passengers a day, many of them airport workers and some of them visitors to Atlanta.

The station is temporarily closing to allow MARTA to replace floor tiles and prepare for installation of a new canopy, which is intended to complement the airport curbside canopies.

“This is the first impression for many people coming into the city, coming into this country,” Greenwood said. “When you look around you at the world’s busiest airport, there’s a level of professionalism, a level of quality in the finishes. ... We want to make sure that that transition (to the MARTA station) is seamless.”

A rendering of the planned renovation of the MARTA Airport station. Source: MARTA

A rendering of the canopy planned for construction at the MARTA Airport station. Source: MARTA

The $55 million station rehabilitation project started in June 2022. By closing the station for this phase instead of operating around the construction work, MARTA said the overall construction time can be reduced by 17 months.

But the work won’t be complete when the station reopens May 19. More work will be done during nightly closures over 10 months in 2025. And there could be a second six-week closure at the end to install the new canopy.

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

