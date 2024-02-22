Those traveling to and from the airport on MARTA will be able to take a shuttle between the College Park station and the airport’s Terminal North lower level.

Rehabilitation work has been going on at the MARTA Airport station since June 2022, including structural work, vestibule replacement and electrical upgrades. The transit agency next plans to replace floor tiles on both levels of the station and prepare for a new canopy structure that will improve the “safety and appearance” of the station at the world’s busiest airport.

“We will be providing easily accessible shuttle service for travelers and airport employees between College Park Station and the airport so we can safely complete this necessary work at Airport Station. We ask that if you’re headed to the airport for your shift or to catch a flight, you give yourself an extra 30 minutes to account for the adjustment to our service,” said MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood in a written statement.

The agency said it will have signs and announcements to alert riders of the closure and shuttle service. Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Balram Bheodari in a written statement said the shuttle service “ensures uninterrupted access.”

MARTA said it is opting to close the station for the initial work for safety reasons and to reduce construction time by 17 months.

But there is also more work planned beyond this year at the MARTA Airport station, including ceiling and lighting replacement, elevator rehabilitation, new signs, a new RideStore and a public art installation.

That will require more disruption at the MARTA Airport station, including nightly closures for 10 months of 2025 and “a potential second six-week closure at the end of construction” for installation of the canopy structure, according to the transit agency.