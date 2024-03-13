Metro Atlanta

How to use MARTA during the airport station construction

During the weeks of April 8-May 19, 2024, MARTA will run a bus bridge between Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the College Park station while the airport station is under construction. (Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

During the weeks of April 8-May 19, 2024, MARTA will run a bus bridge between Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the College Park station while the airport station is under construction. (Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)
1 hour ago

The MARTA station at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will be closed due to construction between April 8-May 19, 2024.

During those six weeks, MARTA will be using a bus bridge to deliver riders to and from the airport.

Here’s how to use it:

During the weeks of April 8-May 19, 2024, MARTA will run a bus bridge between the College Park and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport while the airport station is under construction.

Credit: MARTA

icon to expand image

Credit: MARTA

Going to the airport

Red and Gold lines will terminate at the College Park Station and riders should catch the airport shuttle from the bus loop. Shuttles may add an extra 30 minutes to travel time.

The shuttle will drop off riders at the Domestic Terminal North lower level, and riders can take elevators or escalators one level up to the North ticketing area.

Leaving the airport

Riders should go to the Domestic Terminal North and take elevators or escalators to the lower level LN1 or LN2 doors, which lead to the shuttle pickup area.

The MARTA shuttle will take riders to the College Park Station, where riders can pick up Red or Gold line trains going north.

During the weeks of April 8-May 19, 2024, MARTA will run a bus bridge between Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the College Park station while the airport station is under construction. Riders taking MARTA should pick up the shuttle outside the lower level of Terminal North at doors LN1 and LN2.

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton judge dismisses 6 of 41 counts in Trump election interference indictment 2h ago

Credit: Ty Tagami

Lawmakers make major changes to Georgia school voucher bill
35m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Amid statewide low turnout for Georgia primaries, some voters persisted
41m ago

Credit: TNS

New legal fight over ‘forever chemicals’ erupts in North Georgia
4h ago

Credit: TNS

New legal fight over ‘forever chemicals’ erupts in North Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Speed, drug use contributed to fatal Forsyth County crash, authorities say
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Democrats run in wrong district for Cobb County state House seat
18m ago
Lin Wood’s comments about ex-colleagues false and defamatory, judge says
4h ago
Roswell reveals downtown parking deck location
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do
6h ago
‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Reaction to Fulton judge dismissing some charges against...
4h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
9h ago