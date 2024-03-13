The MARTA station at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will be closed due to construction between April 8-May 19, 2024.
During those six weeks, MARTA will be using a bus bridge to deliver riders to and from the airport.
Here’s how to use it:
Credit: MARTA
Credit: MARTA
Going to the airport
Red and Gold lines will terminate at the College Park Station and riders should catch the airport shuttle from the bus loop. Shuttles may add an extra 30 minutes to travel time.
The shuttle will drop off riders at the Domestic Terminal North lower level, and riders can take elevators or escalators one level up to the North ticketing area.
Leaving the airport
Riders should go to the Domestic Terminal North and take elevators or escalators to the lower level LN1 or LN2 doors, which lead to the shuttle pickup area.
The MARTA shuttle will take riders to the College Park Station, where riders can pick up Red or Gold line trains going north.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC