Delta Air Lines sponsors National Women’s Soccer League

Delta Air Lines said it has signed a sponsorship deal to become the official airline of the National Women’s Soccer League.
It’s Delta’s first major sponsorship of a women’s professional league and will make it the women’s soccer league’s travel partner, though it does not include a charter contract.
The National Women’s Soccer League has teams in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Jersey/New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Orlando, Louisville and other cities, but not in Atlanta.
Atlanta-based Delta did not disclose how much the multi-year sponsorship deal costs.
The move is part of the airline’s expansion of sponsorships of women’s sports, including new partnerships with the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Athlete Ambassador program and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Women’s Mentorship Program.
