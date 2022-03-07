Hamburger icon
Delta Air Lines sponsors National Women’s Soccer League

An NWSL logo sign before the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup between the Houston Dash and the Utah Royals FC at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines said it has signed a sponsorship deal to become the official airline of the National Women’s Soccer League.

It’s Delta’s first major sponsorship of a women’s professional league and will make it the women’s soccer league’s travel partner, though it does not include a charter contract.

The National Women’s Soccer League has teams in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Jersey/New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Orlando, Louisville and other cities, but not in Atlanta.

Atlanta-based Delta did not disclose how much the multi-year sponsorship deal costs.

The move is part of the airline’s expansion of sponsorships of women’s sports, including new partnerships with the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Athlete Ambassador program and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Women’s Mentorship Program.

Delta has been a sponsor of Atlanta United since 2017, when it became the official airline of the men’s soccer team as part of a larger sponsorship deal with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Atlanta Falcons that runs through 2023.

