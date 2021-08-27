Delta says workforce diversity growing, but big gaps in management

According to the airline’s latest progress report, Black workers made up 23.8% of Delta’s front-line personnel — including flight attendants, baggage handlers and customer service — in the second quarter of this year, up from 22% in the first quarter.

Black representation among high-level managers inched up to 8.7% from 8.4% over the same period. But among officers, roughly the company’s 100 most senior executives, Black representation dipped to 7% from 7.3%. Delta’s 12-person board has two Black directors, unchanged from last year.

The numbers are based on Delta’s employees based in the U.S., U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and expats.

Female representation in Delta’s workforce also grew, but the gender gap remained wider in senior management. The percentage of women in front-line positions rose to 41.2% in the second quarter from 40% in the first quarter. Women made up 29% of officers, up from 28.1% the quarter before.

Among minorities including Asian, Hispanic, Native American, Alaskan, Hawaiian and people of two or more races, front-line worker representation remained unchanged at 21.1%. Representation among higher-level managers inched up to 17.6% from 17.5%, and 16% of officers, up from 13.5%.

“We’re making headway and know that even harder work remains ahead,” Johnson said in a written statement.