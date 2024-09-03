News

A.M. ATL: Parenting is really hard right now

Plus: GSU upgrades, Zac Brown and turnout-defining demographics
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Mother Nature plans to welcome us back from the long weekend with temperatures in the low 80s. Lovely!

Otherwise, today’s newsletter looks at an Israeli hostage’s ties to Georgia, how demographics define voter turnout and Georgia State University’s unique security upgrades. Plus: Any interest in buying this celebrity’s lake house?

But first, the “completely overwhelming” stress that comes with being a parent.

***

STRUCTURED CHAOS

Kids take off during April's Daffodil Dash in Dunwoody.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Post-COVID parenting is a tough gig.

We find ourselves in a perpetual game of catch up, ensuring our kids make the most of the opportunities they’re given — at home, at school and everywhere else. You worry about their mental health, how the pandemic changed them. And any little sniffle or cough can trigger chaos for everyone.

But know this: You’re not alone.

  • Just recently, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared parental stress a “critical public health issue.” A report from the American Psychological Association backed him up, showing that nearly half of all parents deem things to be “completely overwhelming” most of the time.

“I believe that our country lacks an organized system of support for families,” Atlanta resident Jasmine Miller, whose life involves wrangling two toddlers, told the AJC.

That’s part of what Murthy is calling for: societal change. New policy directives, expanded community programs, affordable child care and mental health assistance.

Which is nice. But it isn’t gonna happen overnight.

In the meantime, Alyza Berman — a licensed clinical social worker and owner of Atlanta’s Berman Psychotherapy — offered some tips for maxed-out moms and dads.

First order of business: Create some structure. Any structure. Find a way to disconnect.

“Stick to boundaries and routine,” Berman said. “So that at night at a certain time during the week, everyone is shut down. Even if it’s 10 o’clock at night. By 10, everyone is in their own corner, and you can at least take a breath.”

Read Ariel Hart’s full story for more tips. And stay strong out there, folks.

You’re doing just fine.

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

Pre-Labor Day travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Credit: John Spink/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

✈️ Today: Another busy day travel day means Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport expects to see about 260,000 passengers. If you’re headed out, plan on getting there at least two hours early.

⚾️ Wednesday: It’s Ludacris bobblehead night when the Braves take on the Rockies at Truist Park.

🚧 Thursday: Fulton County officials gather to demolish two low-budget hotels, part of their plans for revitalizing Fulton Industrial Boulevard. A Chiefs-Ravens matchup kicks off the NFL season (the Falcons host the Steelers and former coach Arthur Smith on Sunday).

🌼 Friday: The 56th annual Yellow Daisy Festival starts at Stone Mountain Park.

***

A LOCAL CONNECTION

Hersh Goldberg-Polin in an undated photo.

Credit: Hostages Families Forum via AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Hostages Families Forum via AP

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of six Hamas-held hostages found dead near Rafah over the weekend, worked as a counselor at a Passover camp in North Georgia.

“There are no words to express the heartbreak we are all feeling,” a statement issued by the camp said.

  • The latest hostage deaths triggered massive protests of the Israeli government’s failure to secure a cease-fire deal in its ongoing war in Gaza.
  • Israeli forces have killed more than 40,000 Palestinians since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

***

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN

New analysis from the AJC’s data squad found that, historically speaking, race, income and education significantly affect voter turnout in metro Atlanta.

Political scientists see potential — but hardly a guarantee — for change come November.

***

SHOT OR NOT?

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is out, begging a question: Get it now during the virus’ summer wave, or hold out for winter? Experts say both choices present pros and cons.

***

SOMETHING BLUE

Georgia State University president M. Brian Blake during a recent campus tour.

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

After a series of shootings near its downtown campus, Georgia State University spent $11 million on safety and other upgrades. They include cameras, call boxes and lights — plus the Blue Line, a series of dedicated paths connecting classroom buildings and residence halls.

  • “It creates one centralized path to get to the place you need to go, and you can count on that path being well-lit, patrolled and you’re not going to be alone,” student body President James Wilson said.

***

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT

Michael Harris II's home run-robbing catch during Saturday's game in Philadelphia.

Credit: Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via AP

Michael Harris II’s incredible catch notwithstanding, a series loss in Philadelphia all but nixed the Braves’ hopes of chasing down a division title.

But fear not: They’re still solidly in the playoff hunt. The AJC’s Gabe Burns breaks down the various scenarios for postseason baseball.

***

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

» Proposed rules could protect Georgia workers from heat

» Murder and mold in the walls: A public housing failure in Savannah

» Striking AT&T workers say they’re committed to ‘a cause’

» Georgia man dies after being bitten by K-9 during police chase

» Hall County solicitor resigns as part of plea deal with AG’s office

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 3, 1885

Crews laid the cornerstone for Georgia’s new state Capitol building — and politicians assured the doubters that using limestone for most of the structure would work out just fine.

Plus, marble and granite were too expensive: “We would have had to cut it down so enormously in some respects as to seriously impair its dignity and suitableness for the purposes in tended.”

A $400 million renovation of the Capitol and surrounding buildings is underway as we speak.

ajc.com

Credit: File photo

icon to expand image

Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

ajc.com

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

AJC contributor Ryan Fleisher captured Childish Gambino (aka Stone Mountain native Donald Glover) performing for a sold-out State Farm Arena. Stay tuned to AJC.com for DeAsia Paige’s review of the show.

***

ONE MORE THING

Wanna buy country music star Zac Brown’s lake house? The Lanier-fronting estate is asking $3.25 million. But there’s seven bedrooms and a party dock! Photos inside.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

