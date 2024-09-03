A.M. ATL: Parenting is really hard right now

Morning, y’all! Mother Nature plans to welcome us back from the long weekend with temperatures in the low 80s. Lovely!

Otherwise, today’s newsletter looks at an Israeli hostage’s ties to Georgia, how demographics define voter turnout and Georgia State University’s unique security upgrades. Plus: Any interest in buying this celebrity’s lake house?

But first, the “completely overwhelming” stress that comes with being a parent.

***

STRUCTURED CHAOS

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Post-COVID parenting is a tough gig.

We find ourselves in a perpetual game of catch up, ensuring our kids make the most of the opportunities they’re given — at home, at school and everywhere else. You worry about their mental health, how the pandemic changed them. And any little sniffle or cough can trigger chaos for everyone.

But know this: You’re not alone.

Just recently, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared parental stress a “critical public health issue.” A report from the American Psychological Association backed him up, showing that nearly half of all parents deem things to be “completely overwhelming” most of the time.

“I believe that our country lacks an organized system of support for families,” Atlanta resident Jasmine Miller, whose life involves wrangling two toddlers, told the AJC.

That’s part of what Murthy is calling for: societal change. New policy directives, expanded community programs, affordable child care and mental health assistance.

Which is nice. But it isn’t gonna happen overnight.

In the meantime, Alyza Berman — a licensed clinical social worker and owner of Atlanta’s Berman Psychotherapy — offered some tips for maxed-out moms and dads.

First order of business: Create some structure. Any structure. Find a way to disconnect.

“Stick to boundaries and routine,” Berman said. “So that at night at a certain time during the week, everyone is shut down. Even if it’s 10 o’clock at night. By 10, everyone is in their own corner, and you can at least take a breath.”

Read Ariel Hart’s full story for more tips. And stay strong out there, folks.

You’re doing just fine.

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

✈️ Today: Another busy day travel day means Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport expects to see about 260,000 passengers. If you’re headed out, plan on getting there at least two hours early.

⚾️ Wednesday: It’s Ludacris bobblehead night when the Braves take on the Rockies at Truist Park.

🚧 Thursday: Fulton County officials gather to demolish two low-budget hotels, part of their plans for revitalizing Fulton Industrial Boulevard. A Chiefs-Ravens matchup kicks off the NFL season (the Falcons host the Steelers and former coach Arthur Smith on Sunday).

🌼 Friday: The 56th annual Yellow Daisy Festival starts at Stone Mountain Park.

***

A LOCAL CONNECTION

Credit: Hostages Families Forum via AP Credit: Hostages Families Forum via AP

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of six Hamas-held hostages found dead near Rafah over the weekend, worked as a counselor at a Passover camp in North Georgia.

“There are no words to express the heartbreak we are all feeling,” a statement issued by the camp said.

The latest hostage deaths triggered massive protests of the Israeli government’s failure to secure a cease-fire deal in its ongoing war in Gaza.

Israeli forces have killed more than 40,000 Palestinians since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

***

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN

New analysis from the AJC’s data squad found that, historically speaking, race, income and education significantly affect voter turnout in metro Atlanta.

Political scientists see potential — but hardly a guarantee — for change come November.

***

SHOT OR NOT?

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is out, begging a question: Get it now during the virus’ summer wave, or hold out for winter? Experts say both choices present pros and cons.

***

SOMETHING BLUE

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

After a series of shootings near its downtown campus, Georgia State University spent $11 million on safety and other upgrades. They include cameras, call boxes and lights — plus the Blue Line, a series of dedicated paths connecting classroom buildings and residence halls.

“It creates one centralized path to get to the place you need to go, and you can count on that path being well-lit, patrolled and you’re not going to be alone,” student body President James Wilson said.

***

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT

Credit: Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via AP Credit: Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via AP

Michael Harris II’s incredible catch notwithstanding, a series loss in Philadelphia all but nixed the Braves’ hopes of chasing down a division title.

But fear not: They’re still solidly in the playoff hunt. The AJC’s Gabe Burns breaks down the various scenarios for postseason baseball.

Bulldogs: Defensive lineman Mykel Williams suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in UGA’s big win over Clemson. He’s considered week-to-week.

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in UGA’s big win over Clemson. He’s considered week-to-week. Jackets: Linebacker Kyle Efford’s 13 tackles against Georgia State gave him 23 on the young season. That’s the most in the country.

Linebacker Kyle Efford’s 13 tackles against Georgia State gave him 23 on the young season. That’s the most in the country. Dream: Atlanta heads into tonight’s road matchup with the Mercury (10 p.m. on PeachtreeTV) tied for the final WNBA playoff spot.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 3, 1885

Crews laid the cornerstone for Georgia’s new state Capitol building — and politicians assured the doubters that using limestone for most of the structure would work out just fine.

Plus, marble and granite were too expensive: “We would have had to cut it down so enormously in some respects as to seriously impair its dignity and suitableness for the purposes in tended.”

A $400 million renovation of the Capitol and surrounding buildings is underway as we speak.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

AJC contributor Ryan Fleisher captured Childish Gambino (aka Stone Mountain native Donald Glover) performing for a sold-out State Farm Arena. Stay tuned to AJC.com for DeAsia Paige’s review of the show.

***

ONE MORE THING

***

