Dream win, move into tie for playoff spot

LOS ANGELES — Tina Charles had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Rhyne Howard scored 19 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-62 on Sunday night to pull into a tie for the final WNBA playoff spot.

Charles shot 11 for 17 shots from the floor for Atlanta (11-21) on the way to her 14th double-double of the season. She made five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Dream end a three-game losing skid. It was Charles’ 187th double-double of her career. She is now seven double-doubles away from the all-time WNBA record. Her performance also marked her 100th regular season game with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, making her the first player in WNBA history to reach the milestone.

Allisha Gray had 12 points and Naz Hillmon pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Dream, who tied Chicago for the last playoff spot after the Sky lost 79-74 to the Minnesota Lynx earlier Sunday.