Opinion
Opinion

`Big, beautiful bill’ will harm Georgia’s most vulnerable residents

As the Senate debates Trump’s budget priorities, leaders must remember to focus on the common good.
Protesters from Service Employees International Union — a large labor union representing health care workers — gathered outside the U.S. Capitol last week to express their displeasure with congressional Republicans’ plans to make cuts to Medicaid as part of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” (Phil Galewitz/KFF Health News)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Protesters from Service Employees International Union — a large labor union representing health care workers — gathered outside the U.S. Capitol last week to express their displeasure with congressional Republicans’ plans to make cuts to Medicaid as part of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” (Phil Galewitz/KFF Health News)
By Wesley E. Myrick
1 hour ago

We all want to live in safe, dignified and, if we are lucky, thriving communities surrounded by neighbors who see our value and welcome us.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a budget bill that puts millions of Georgians at risk, particularly our most vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors.

The proposed budget reflects an unprecedented divestment in health and economic stability that will make everyday life for Georgians more difficult.

The House bill threatens the health care of 3 in 10 Georgians with disabilities, 5 in 7 Georgia seniors living in nursing homes, and two in five Georgia children.

ExploreFreedom was the point. But what kind of nation is the United States becoming?

Plainly, the proposed budget takes financial resources from Georgia communities, thereby making them more vulnerable to housing insecurity, food insecurity, severe illness and under-employment.

Wesley Myrick

Credit: Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center

icon to expand image

Credit: Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center

The proposed changes will disproportionately affect rural communities in Georgia, straining the viability of rural health care centers and hospitals, and increasing the risk of closures.

With those closures would come not only a loss of health care access to millions of rural Georgians, but also further strain on urban centers’ health care networks as families with children and seniors seek new providers.

No less important, closures would result in the loss of jobs both for the employees of those medical facilities and for businesses that support them, like food service management, medical supply, local utilities and many more. All this combined will mean families have fewer resources to pay their bills at a time when expenses are continuing to rise.

ExploreGeorgia senators Ossoff, Warnock should support Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

So, what is the moral action? As citizens, professionals, people of faith or simply as humans with good intention, we can forge a path forward that is both fiscally responsible and creates economic prosperity for our communities.

We can and we must promote the common good as the Senate debates this bill.

We hope and pray our leaders will remember that government’s role should be to help its people, not harm them.

Wesley E. Myrick is the executive director of the Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center, a unifying and coordinating voice bringing the common values shared by faith communities, including love, justice, mercy and hospitality, to the public policy arena.

About the Author

Wesley E. Myrick
More Stories

Keep Reading

Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, Ga. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia hurries to amp up Medicaid hospital funding by $2 billion

Georgia Department of Community Health’s advisory board approved three measures to increase Medicaid funding for hospitals in the state.

Senate struggle over Medicaid cuts threatens progress on Trump's big bill

The Senate is working to put Trump's big bill back on track but hurdles remain

The Latest

People walk past an entrance to the National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda, Maryland, on June 5, 2025. (Eric Harkleroad/KFF Health News/TNS)

Credit: TNS

OPINION

As a UGA scientist, I know NIH and NSF cuts will threaten valuable research

29m ago

Data centers critical to our lives and setting up Georgia for the future

OPINION

Freedom was the point. But what kind of nation is the United States becoming?

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood