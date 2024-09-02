Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football injury report: Mykel Williams week-to-week with a grade 2 ankle sprain

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) sacks Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) sacks Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
53 minutes ago

ATHENS — All eyes will be on Georgia’s defensive front Saturday against Tennessee Tech, as the Bulldogs could well be undermanned at the position.

Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod missed the season opener Saturday against Clemson because of injury. Warren Brinson and Mykel Williams left during the season opener, with Brinson exiting in the first quarter after having his leg stepped on, while Williams left when he sustained an ankle injury after an illegal chop block from Clemson running back Phil Mafah.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Brinson and Williams during his Monday press conference, saying the Bulldogs are hopeful to get Brinson back as he deals with an ankle contusion.

As for Williams, Georgia will take a wait-and-see approach. Williams has a grade 2 ankle sprain and is week-to-week and is questionable for the game against Tennessee Tech.

If Brinson is out, that means more snaps on the interior of the defensive line for Christen Miller, Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

As for Williams, linebacker Damon Wilson likely will see an increase in usage in the event Williams can’t play against Tennessee Tech. Georgia also plans to find a way to get linebacker Jalon Walker on the field more, following a standout showing against Clemson when he had six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

“We’ve had to get uncomfortable as coaches to use his skill set, and I think (defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann) and the defensive staff have done a great job of finding ways that he can be successful,” Smart said of Walker. “Mykel and him both are really good football players, and they both need to be on the field. They don’t need to share time.”

Georgia also was without defensive back Joenel Aguero on Saturday. Smart said Aguero might have been able to go in an emergency Saturday. JaCorey Thomas got the start in place of the injured Aguero, but Georgia also moved Malaki Starks to star — Georgia’s nickel back — and slotted KJ Bolden at safety.

Running back Trevor Etienne was out for the first game for a presumed suspension for violation of university policy. Smart did not offer an update on Etienne’s status, once again electing to keep the decision in-house. Freshman Nate Frazier rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown to lead Georgia against Clemson.

Georgia’s home opener against Tennessee Tech is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network-Plus.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Mykel Williams, Dillon Bell
Placeholder Image

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Availability of Georgia’s Trevor Etienne in next game unknown
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

Report: Trevor Etienne to miss Georgia-Clemson season opener
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia could be shorthanded at RB for season opener vs. No. 14 Clemson
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s regular-season win streak reaches 40 games
Dabo Swinney on Clemson loss to Georgia: ‘They freaking kicked our tails in the second...
Availability of Georgia’s Trevor Etienne in next game unknown
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?