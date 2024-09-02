As for Williams, Georgia will take a wait-and-see approach. Williams has a grade 2 ankle sprain and is week-to-week and is questionable for the game against Tennessee Tech.

If Brinson is out, that means more snaps on the interior of the defensive line for Christen Miller, Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

As for Williams, linebacker Damon Wilson likely will see an increase in usage in the event Williams can’t play against Tennessee Tech. Georgia also plans to find a way to get linebacker Jalon Walker on the field more, following a standout showing against Clemson when he had six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

“We’ve had to get uncomfortable as coaches to use his skill set, and I think (defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann) and the defensive staff have done a great job of finding ways that he can be successful,” Smart said of Walker. “Mykel and him both are really good football players, and they both need to be on the field. They don’t need to share time.”

Georgia also was without defensive back Joenel Aguero on Saturday. Smart said Aguero might have been able to go in an emergency Saturday. JaCorey Thomas got the start in place of the injured Aguero, but Georgia also moved Malaki Starks to star — Georgia’s nickel back — and slotted KJ Bolden at safety.

Running back Trevor Etienne was out for the first game for a presumed suspension for violation of university policy. Smart did not offer an update on Etienne’s status, once again electing to keep the decision in-house. Freshman Nate Frazier rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown to lead Georgia against Clemson.

Georgia’s home opener against Tennessee Tech is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network-Plus.