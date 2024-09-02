South GA man dies after being bitten by K-9 during police chase

The Trooper followed Kennedy and attempted to pull him over by using the lights on his patrol car, authorities said.

Kennedy continued to drive, and the Trooper chased him through fields, a ditch and back onto the highway, according to a press release. At one point, Kennedy turned into the Trooper’s car, overturning the 4-wheeler and throwing himself onto the ground, the release says.

Kennedy then took off on foot as the K-9 and Trooper chased after him. When they caught up to him, the dog bit Kennedy to stop him from continuing to run away, police say.

Kennedy was provided medical care on the scene and was taken to a hospital in Macon, where he died five days later, according to the GBI.

It is unclear where, or how many times, the dog bit Kennedy. GBI agents are now investigating the chase as a use-of-force incident.