South GA man dies after being bitten by K-9 during police chase

The chase occurred on State Route 33 near Lanier Road in Colquitt County.

The chase occurred on State Route 33 near Lanier Road in Colquitt County.
By
1 hour ago

A South Georgia man died Tuesday, five days after he was bitten during a chase involving a police dog, officials said.

A Georgia State Patrol K-9 bit Kevin Kennedy, 44, as he ran from a Georgia State Trooper during a chase on Aug. 22 in Colquitt County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Trooper was driving on State Route 33 near Lanier Road when he recognized the blue 4-wheeler that Kennedy was driving as being involved in recent thefts and burglaries in the area, officials said.

The Trooper followed Kennedy and attempted to pull him over by using the lights on his patrol car, authorities said.

Kennedy continued to drive, and the Trooper chased him through fields, a ditch and back onto the highway, according to a press release. At one point, Kennedy turned into the Trooper’s car, overturning the 4-wheeler and throwing himself onto the ground, the release says.

Kennedy then took off on foot as the K-9 and Trooper chased after him. When they caught up to him, the dog bit Kennedy to stop him from continuing to run away, police say.

Kennedy was provided medical care on the scene and was taken to a hospital in Macon, where he died five days later, according to the GBI.

It is unclear where, or how many times, the dog bit Kennedy. GBI agents are now investigating the chase as a use-of-force incident.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

