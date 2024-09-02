Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s Kyle Efford leading the nation in tackles

Linebacker credited with 23 in Yellow Jackets’ first two games
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defenders, including linebacker Kyle Efford (44), stop Georgia State Panthers running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (3) during a first-half goal-line stand in an NCAA football game between Georgia State and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defenders, including linebacker Kyle Efford (44), stop Georgia State Panthers running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (3) during a first-half goal-line stand in an NCAA football game between Georgia State and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

A few days after Georgia Tech’s win over No. 10 Florida State on Aug. 24 in Dublin, Tech coach Brent Key received a text message on his mobile phone from former Tech linebacker Matt Uremovich.

Uremovich, an Army veteran with a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts, was so impressed with the way that Tech linebacker Kyle Efford played against the Seminoles that Uremovich offered to send Efford personalized Army Ranger shirts.

“I love the way (No.) 44 (Efford) plays,” Uremovich’s text message read, Key said Thursday on his weekly radio show.

Efford was credited with 10 tackles in that win over FSU. On Saturday night, in a 35-12 victory over Georgia State at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the sophomore was credited with 13 more. Efford, with 23 total tackles, now leads the nation in that category.

“Really, the tackles just come from pure effort,” Efford said Saturday. “Just flying around.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

A Dacula High School graduate, Efford (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) rose to prominence in 2023 by making a team-high 81 stops (6.23 per game). Off the field he became a team captain and one of the program’s foremost leaders in Tech’s efforts to return to championship-level football.

All that after playing on only 29 special-teams plays over four games in 2022 and making one assisted tackle.

“(Efford) plays the game the right way. He goes about everything the right way,” Key said. “He’s gonna have eight, 10, 12 tackles in a game, and he’s gonna be on the front row of (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) on Sunday night, bringing guys with him. That’s what’s cool about Kyle. He’s an unbelievable leader. He affects his teammates in the right way.”

Efford’s double-digit tackle games to start the season are the third and fourth of his career. He had 10 at Virginia and 11 against Syracuse last season and his outing against the Orange was one of his better performances, according to Pro Football Focus, of the year. Efford and Tech visit Syracuse (1-0) at noon Saturday (ACC Network).

In the Jackets’ win over State, Efford was rated the team’s best defender in pass coverage. He was rated as the team’s second-best tackler in the win over FSU.

A former three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking, who chose Tech (2-0, 1-0 ACC) over Purdue, Maryland, Iowa State and Duke, Efford has added a protective neck roll to his game-day get-up this season. That has given him an old-school look to match his tenacious play in the heart of the Tech defense.

Efford told “ACC PM” on Friday he’ll spend an hour on game day resting with his eyes closed, visualizing how the coming contest will play out. So far the results have played out awfully well.

“I can’t say enough good things about Kyle Efford,” Key added.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Clemson expects better quarterback play against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Availability of Georgia’s Trevor Etienne in next game unknown
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After its key role vs. FSU, Georgia Tech offensive line ready for Georgia State
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With the conference ‘wide open,’ ACC Network analysts high on Georgia Tech, Haynes King
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Takeaways from a Georgia Tech win: Defense stands tall again
Georgia Tech pulls away from Georgia State, is 2-0 for first time in eight years
After picking Tech to beat FSU, WWE star Sheamus in town for Yellow Jackets home opener
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?