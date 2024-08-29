Ludacris the latest music star to shine in Atlanta Braves spotlight

Through events and partnerships, the Braves are dedicated to “really exposing all the different type of genres we have here in Atlanta,” said vice president of marketing and innovation Greg Mize. “It’s something we’re happy to be a part of. Music, much like the Braves, is an embodiment of someone’s personality and passions.”

The variety of music-aligned projects the Braves sponsor is extensive.

The team partnered with CMT to co-sponsor a Hot Prospects concert series for new country music artists to perform after games at Truist Park.

On Aug. 7, a yearlong effort sparked by pitcher and indie rock enthusiast Spencer Strider in a collaboration with three Atlanta bands and Third Man Records culminated in a giveaway of 15,000 7-inch single records and performances by Dinner Time and Trash Panda (with Lunar Vacation unable to perform) after the game. Strider also interviewed the bands at a well-attended Aug. 5 tie-in event at Criminal Records in Little Five Points.

Producer Samuel Ash worked with the team last year to create a song, “La Bestia,” for star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., and the Braves have confirmed that Ash has written another song for a player, set to be unveiled in September.

At last season’s Outkast night fans queued up in lines typical of a World Series game, hoping to score a prized giveaway bobblehead of the group. Big Boi even threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Such was its popularity that the Braves had a second Outkast night on Aug. 6, and are now set to honor fellow Atlanta hip-hop titan Ludacris with his own night on Sept. 4 when the home team takes on the Colorado Rockies.

“It’s an all-encompassing celebration of all things Ludacris and what he’s meant to the organization but also what he’s meant to the world,” said Braves Director of Diversity Marketing Eugene Brooks. Brooks hopes fans “come have a fun time and celebrate all things baseball, all things music and all things food.”

With DJ Infamous set to play records on the Plaza stage, the team will have specialty food items connected to Ludacris’s restaurant, and the man himself will throw out the first pitch.

“Yes, they [Outkast and Ludacris] are Braves fans and yes, they represent us in the culture,” Brooks added. “It’s also a way for us as an organization to reach back out to them to say, ‘Thank you’ and honor them.”

In several ways, this season has become a template the Braves will look to emulate in 2025 (just as music-themed bobblehead giveaways expanded from last year). The CMT Hot Prospects series is already set to return. So, too, is the Strider-curated vinyl night, given its initial success and the team’s partnership with Third Man Records, the Detroit music store/pressing plant owned by rock titan and baseball fan Jack White.

“The bands have been just amazing to work with, they’re so down to earth,” Mize said. “I think it speaks volumes to the Atlanta music scene, and how connected these bands are. They’ve all crossed paths at some point, and it’s just been cool seeing the love and support among all of these bands in Atlanta.”

The Braves and their ace pitcher have not yet determined which groups will participate next year.

Strider’s personal interest has been instrumental in moving the project forward. In addition to appearing with the bands at Criminal Records, he stood with the three groups as they were announced before the Aug. 7 game and then introduced the two that played postgame sets.

“He was really bought into this when he was trying to manage being a pitcher and this project,” said Mize. “Unfortunately, now he’s got a little bit more time with his injury, but this has been a really cool outlet for him, and something fun and different to work on.”

The Braves are excited about celebrating Ludacris on Sept. 4. But while the team is dedicated to highlighting musicians with huge fan bases and instant name recognition, it remains equally committed to supporting those earlier in their journeys.

“We like to leverage our platform and our fan base to support creators — Atlanta creators, Braves Country creators,” said Mize. “We also see it as a really big opportunity that we have with CMT Hot Prospects or working with some of these up and coming indie bands to use our voice to shine a light on Braves Country’s next generation creators.”

