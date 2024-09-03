The busy holiday travel period extends through Wednesday, with the Atlanta airport preparing to handle more than 260,000 passengers Tuesday and again on Wednesday. However, it’s still expected to be less crowded than last Friday at the start of the long weekend.

While Labor Day is the traditional last hurrah for the summer travel season, it doesn’t drive as much traffic as some of the busiest holiday periods such as the Fourth of July. For many in Georgia, the school year is already underway and families have less flexibility for long trips.

Still, airport officials recommend travelers get to the airport at least two hours before domestic flights. And they should be aware that traffic on highways and airport roads can cause delays for those driving to the airport during busy periods.