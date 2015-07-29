A.M. ATL: A pay bump for Kemp

Morning, y’all! It’s feeling very Friday today. In fact, let’s keep it as light as possible. Sure, we still have some politics (and traffic) news, but for the most part, today’s edition is all about the good vibes. Let’s keep it going through the weekend.

A SPORTS HAT TRICK IN ATLANTA

Credit: AJC FILE Credit: AJC FILE

Oh, you like sports? Atlanta will GIVE you sports. This weekend, The South Regional of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament will take over State Farm Arena, Atlanta United will pack Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Savannah Bananas will be at Truist Park for some ATL Banana Ball.

It’s all very exciting, unless you need to drive anywhere around those parts. I simply would not.

Here’s the rundown:

FRIDAY:

🏀 Ole Miss v. Michigan State: State Farm Arena, 7:09 p.m.

🏀 Auburn v. Michigan: State Farm Arena, 9:39 p.m.

SATURDAY:

⚾ Savannah Bananas baseball: Truist Park, 7 p.m.

⚽ Atlanta United v. New York City: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY:

⚾ Savannah Bananas baseball: Truist Park, 3:30 p.m.

🏀 NCAA Elite Eight matchup: State Farm Arena, time TBD

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the big sports weekend, including how to get around

What’s the traffic situation? Not even a packed weekend can stop the force of nature that is metro Atlanta road construction. In addition to delays basically everywhere around downtown, we’re looking at some highway construction and lane closures that could take your drive from slightly inconvenient to barely tolerable.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, watch out for construction on these major roads, among others:

I-285 E from Paces Ferry to Long Island Bridge, 7 p.m. - 5 a.m. through Sunday

I-85 N under the Decatur Street bridge, 9 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. through Sunday

For more lane closures, visit GDOT here. They release new weekend lane closures every Thursday afternoon, and the helpful woman I talked to at GDOT was very serious about that timetable.

KEMP AND CO. LOOKING AT PAY RAISES

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Gov. Brian Kemp would be tied for the highest-paid governor in the nation under a bill that passed the state Senate on Thursday.

The bill would give Kemp a 37% raise, bumping his pay from about $182,000 annually to $250,000.

Other top Georgia officials would see a boost, too: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ salary would more than double to $200,000.

The agricultural commissioner, attorney general, insurance commissioner, labor commissioner, state school superintendent, secretary of state and speaker of the House would also make about $200K, or about 80% of the governor’s salary.

Who’s the highest paid governor in the nation now, with whom Kemp would share the title? Take a guess. I’ll put the answer at the bottom.

THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Just because the city will be balling out this weekend doesn’t mean you need to. You could rock out, or chill out, or not go out. Some ideas, plus tons of other cool things to do here:

🎶 L5P Fest: Start spring right with bands, skate ramps, food, drinks and a hot dog eating contest.

🌸 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival: Hear O.A.R. and Boyz II Men, admire entries in a classic car show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, browse through the artist market and, of course, sample a smorgasbord of local food offerings.

🎪 Coolray Field Carnival: Enjoy family-friendly fun at the home of the Gwinnett Stripers. There’ll be midway rides, games and classic carnival foods. Kids must be accompanied by an adult and yes, that means under 18.

🧸 Toylanta: This toys and collectibles convention at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth (”Toyluth” just doesn’t ring right) has it all: vintage toys, action figures, comics and collectibles, celebrity guests, panels; people are even encouraged to come in costume!

Learn more about Toylanta here.

Credit: Vonner Studios Credit: Vonner Studios

UATL has a great spotlight on veteran toy designer David Vonner, who’s created toy lines of Marvel superheroes, Lord of the Rings Characters and WWE Superstars for big names like Hasbro and Mattel. A dream job, basically.

Vonner is the guest of honor at Toylanta this weekend, were he’ll speak about his experiences in the business, debut new toy collections and connect with enthusiasts.

He also wants to show young Black people just how far their imaginations can take them.

I want this to be an immersive experience that brings a new view and vision to what Black people can do, and what we can offer to Black kids other than basketball. I want them to see that indulging in your imagination can turn into a career or passion project with no age limit - David Vonner, toy designer extraordinaire

READ MORE: What led Vonner to chase his dream, and what it takes to make a great action figure.

CONGRATULATIONS, MR. RISSE

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

When I saw Pete Risse keeps the lights on, I mean literally. The 89-year-old Georgia Power engineer is retiring after 70 years on the job. Seventy! To put that in perspective, when Risse first clocked in, Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the White House. Nobody had heard of The Beatles, or Spider-Man, because they didn’t exist.

Risse came to Atlanta under dire circumstances, having escaped Russian-occupied Germany with his mother in the aftermath of World War II. As an engineer, he spent a lot of his career underground, where he helped plan, design and maintain Georgia Power’s networks.

Today, Georgia Power will name one of its buildings in Atlanta in honor of him.

READ MORE about how Risse survived the harrowing years of the war in Germany and left his mark on a city an ocean away,

NEWS BITES

Fizz, an anonymous gossip app, attracts chatter and cyberbullying among young people

In my day it was Juicy Campus or Whisper, and let me tell you, these things are always bad news.

The CEO of Atlanta’s King of Pops writes a book on how to have fun at work

It definitely helps if you sell delicious popsicles.

Southern Living’s best city of 2025 is just one state away

I’ll give you a hint: It’s in a state that rhymes with Shmouth Shmarolina.

The Peachtree Road Race is nigh! Here’s your 2025 Preview

Don’t think you can sweat your entire body weight and still have a blast? Think again! Lottery opens April 1!

ON THIS DATE

March 28, 1914

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

From the front page of the Atlanta Constitution: Three hundred girls at Agnes Scott college at Decatur held a wild, joyous “snake dance” late last night around a huge bonfire on the college lawn when they received the news that their debaters in New Orleans had won over those of Newcombe college in the only debate ever held between women’s colleges.

Win a historic debate? Dance around a bonfire with your besties after? Sounds like the perfect day.

ONE MORE THING

The highest paid governor in the U.S. right now is Kathy Hochul of New York. She does, however, have to live in New York. No offense, it has its beauty. But I lived in New York for a while and you know where I eventually fled? Here. And here I stayed.

Until next time.