Atlanta will be bananas: What to know before weekend sports trifecta

And the Savannah Bananas are coming to Truist Park for two sold-out events on their Banana Ball World Tour on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s what to know about parking, security and more ahead of each big game.

March Madness at State Farm Arena

College basketball fans will descend on downtown Atlanta this weekend to cheer on their teams in the Sweet 16.

On Friday, Ole Miss faces Michigan State at 7:09 p.m. Auburn squares off against Michigan at 9:39 p.m.

The two winners meet in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

State Farm Arena does not require bags to be clear but does not allow ones that are larger than 14-by-14-by-6 inches. All bags are subject to screening.

Those who wish to take MARTA should take the blue or green trains and exit at the GWCC/CNN Center Station.

There are multiple parking options at the arena, including the Diamond and Sapphire decks, State Farm Drive and the Ruby Lot.

Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United will play against New York City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in its fifth regular-season game.

The stadium allows clear bags up to 12-by-6-by-12 inches. Non-clear bags cannot be larger than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.

Those who wish to take MARTA should take the blue or green trains and exit at the GWCC/CNN Center Station.

There are multiple official and unofficial parking lots near Mercedes-Benz. It is recommended to purchase parking online in advance.

Savannah Bananas at Truist Park

With acrobatics, constant fan interaction and clever TikTok videos, the Savannah Bananas make baseball fun. What makes their wacky brand so appealing?

The Banana Ball World Tour is bringing the viral Savannah Bananas baseball team to the home of the Atlanta Braves.

The nontraditional baseball team’s wild stunts, dancing coaches and goofy TikTok videos have earned them a fan base well beyond their Savannah roots. The Bananas made a sold-out trip to Lawrenceville in 2024.

This time, the antics are coming to an even bigger stadium.

Pregame events, including player appearances and the ‘Before the Peel Show,’ start at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday. The main event starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.

There’s a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather service. On Sunday afternoon, there’s a 50% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms.

Bags are prohibited at Truist Park, with exceptions for medical or diaper bags. Small, single compartment clutches or clear bags no larger than 5-by-9 inches are allowed.

The site recommends reserving parking in an official lot in advance. Several lots are already sold out for both games but some still have spaces available.

For those taking public transit, board MARTA Bus 12 at the Midtown MARTA Station that travels to Cumberland Mall. From the Cumberland Mall Transfer Center, take the Cumberland Circular Shuttle, either the blue or green route, to reach the park.