Southern Living’s best city of 2025 is just one state away

Winter has finally withered away, and the once-chilly air is starting to warm. Put simply, Spring is looming large. Atlanta travelers looking to make the most of the season should consider taking a trip to the South’s top-ranked city. After all, it’s rich in good eating, waterside fun and spooky surprises.

Southern Living’s top cities of 2025

Every year, Southern Living’s editors announce a series of awards for the region’s hidden gems. This year, The South’s Best 2025 awards were determined by an online survey of Southern Living readers. Conducted from July 10 to Aug. 21, 2024, the survey featured over 10,000 respondents — leading to several 2025 rankings, including for this year’s best Southern cities.

Three Georgia cities made the list, including Athens at 11th and Atlanta in ninth place. Savannah placed even higher — in the number two spot. This year’s top city, however, is just one state away.

Charleston, South Carolina, took home the top spot.

“Once again, the Holy City has captured our readers’ hearts and the top spot on this list,” Southern Living reported. “Its harbor, historic homes, and churches are beautiful to behold, but it’s more than just a scenic escape. Charleston’s blend of old and new means that there’s something for everyone here: architecture, restaurants galore, African American history, art galleries, shopping, and more.”

What is there to do in Charleston, South Carolina?

Good food, a lively nightlife scene and waterfront fun — Charleston, South Carolina has a lot going on. To get a lay of the land, consider hopping aboard Tiki Tours of Charleston’s Freaky Tiki.

The 32-passenger boat kicks off the sunset cruise from Charleston Harbor. Every Tuesday and Thursday evening, the Freaky Tiki embarks on the Jammin’ Sunset Cruise — a family-friendly adventure featuring local musicians that serenade you into the sunset.

For something a little more rowdy, visitors can check out the private and semiprivate cruises on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. From bachelorette parties to raving dance nights, these cruises are great for blowing off steam and letting loose.

Not interested in parties? Add some frights to your nightlife with Ghost City Tours. The Ghosts of Liberty, Death and Depravity, a haunted pub-crawl — the Holy City is full of supernatural experiences for the discerning horror fan.

“Here at Ghost City, we are proud to offer our ghost tours in South Carolina’s most haunted city!” according to the company’s website. “For hundreds of years, ghost stories have been told by the locals in Charleston — they don’t call it the ‘Holy City’ for nothing, you know. If you live there, you know how haunted Charleston is. It doesn’t seem to matter if you’re downtown, out at one of the Plantations, or in the outlaying areas, you’re never far from somewhere haunted.”

Plan your “haunted weekend” at ghostcitytours.com/charleston/haunted-places.

Looking for a more family-friendly, landlocked experience? The South Carolina Aquarium is an unforgettable experience.

Mountain Forest features river otters, Charlie and Beau, as well as Liberty, the resident bald eagle. Visit Coastal Plain to experience a swamp at twilight, full of long nose gar, rattlesnakes, cypress trees and even a gopher tortoise. The Saltmarsh Aviary features a 6,000-gallon tank of diamondback terrapins, burrfish and other fish. Visitors can also spot loads of roseate spoonbills and gulls fluttering about.

North America’s deepest tank, totaling 385,000-gallons, can be found at the Ocean exhibit. This two-story wonder is home to sharks and a 220-pound loggerhead sea turtle named Caretta. Visiting families can expect to experience much more from the aquarium’s many other offerings.

Looking for something to eat? According to Southern Living, Bowens Island Restaurant is a must-stop venue for fresh shrimp. Anyone making their way to Peninsula Grill, meanwhile, should save room for dessert. The restaurant serves a 12-layer coconut cake stuffed with cream cheese icing, and coated with toasted coconut and topped with strawberries.

For more fun things to do in Charleston, South Carolina, visit charleston.com.