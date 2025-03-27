Black toy designer David Vonner spotlighted at Atlanta conference Toylanta

Vonner is the guest-of-honor at Toylanta, a toy festival and convention held at Gas South Convention Center March 28-30. In addition to speaking on panels about his career experiences, the designer will debut new toy collections and plans to connect with toy enthusiasts.

Vonner told UATL he wants to encourage young Black people to explore opportunities in the toy industry.

“I want this to be an immersive experience that brings a new view and vision to what Black people can do, and what we can offer to Black kids other than basketball. I want them to see that indulging in your imagination can turn into a career or passion project with no age limit,” Vonner said.

Born in New Jersey, Vonner grew up an only child who enjoyed reading comic books and watching “Six Million Dollar Man,” “Star Wars” and “Masters of the Universe.” He said getting the latest toys during the holidays allowed him to connect with other neighborhood kids and explore his youthful energy.

“On Christmas, everyone would come to my house to play with my toys. I’ve always loved to share..., indulge in the imagination and curiosity of the mind because it keeps us young,” Vonner said.

In 1995, Vonner became Spencer Gifts’ first product designer. It was his first job and where he created his first action figures for rock acts KISS and Ozzy Osbourne. He learned that creating action figures and toy collections starts with paying attention to audience engagement.

“I find the circles, learn their lingo and frustrations with available products. If I don’t know the property or brand, I dive into it, and that’s where I find that golden light. In order to tap into fandom, you have to be part of it, understand why they hunt the way they do, and their passion,” he said.

As Vonner’s career working at major toy companies continued to evolve, he was often the only person of color who regularly encountered ageism from his colleagues.

“I’ve always had a young face, so it gave the impression that I didn’t know what I was talking about,” he said.

Listening to hip-hop, specifically rappers like Rakim and Public Enemy, inspired him to find his place as an innovator and disruptor in corporate America.

“It taught me to break rules, gave me the confidence to be able to walk into rooms where I am the absolute minority, speak with pride and stand on business,” Vonner said.

“Hip-hop gave me a backbone when no one would give me a shot — the means to prepare for those circles and know my value."

Vonner left Mattel in 2020 and cofounded his own toy design company, Walk Global LA, and a production company, Vonner Studios. He started lending his expertise to help startup toy companies bring their concepts and products to the industry.

In July 2024, Vonner mentored and helped Atlanta-based fantasy toyline Brutal Realm launch a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter. The company exceeded its $140,000 goal in a month.

James Harkness, Brutal Realm’s co-founder and creative director, called Vonner a selfless advocate for young toy entrepreneurs. “He’s an absolute legend in the community, who cares more about toy creators than his own ego. When he says he does it for the culture, he means it,” Harkness said.

Toylanta promoter Brett Barton called Vonner “an icon.”

“He’s a man of great vision who gets where the industry, collectors and community are as a whole. He’s always been ahead of the curve, and blessed to have worked on properties that he enjoyed and taken them to the next level,” Barton said.

“From collections to creation, David is everywhere, has been for a long time, still kicking butt and taking names.”

